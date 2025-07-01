Brad Pitt’s Formula One sports drama F1 is now racing through theatres, and both critics and audiences have given it the green flag. Just last month, another iconic Hollywood actor, Tom Cruise, lit up the big screen with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. The two stars crossed paths again when Tom Cruise recently attended the F1 movie premiere in London and praised his former co-star. And the first thing that crossed our minds was: how incredible would it be to see these two icons share screen space again?

Maverick & Sonny. Repost @TomCruise | Great night at the movies with my friends!! You guys crushed it!! #F1TheMovie is now CERTIFIED FRESH! Don’t miss it racing into theaters THIS FRIDAY – get your tickets now: https://t.co/4bJQtoDGnx pic.twitter.com/0QOnDYTVHo — F1 Movie (@F1Movie) June 24, 2025

This ’90s Tom Cruise-Brad Pitt Film Deserves A Revival

That fleeting Tom Cruise—Brad Pitt collaboration idea took a more concrete shape when F1 helmer Joseph Kosinski, who also directed Top Gun: Maverick, teased about Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt reuniting for a potential Days of Thunder and F1 crossover sequel. The idea of these two legendary actors starring in another film sounds exciting, but for us, it’s not for an F1 sequel.

While an F1 follow-up sounds exciting, we were thinking about something different. Instead of a racing sequel, we would love to see them reviving a hit 90s film, especially after the massive success of a recent horror film. Can you guess the film? It’s the only movie that starred Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt – the 1994 gothic horror film Interview with the Vampire.

On this day, 30 years ago, Tom Cruise & Brad Pitt starred in #InterviewWithTheVampire 🧛 pic.twitter.com/baRZL0EatS — Warner Bros. UK (@WarnerBrosUK) November 11, 2024

Why Interview With The Vampire Sequel Could Be Hollywood’s Next Big Win

The Oscar-nominated film Interview with the Vampire became a big box office hit and garnered positive reviews from critics. And now is the perfect time to revive the project for a potential sequel, as the horror genre is in the spotlight. Just look at the massive box-office and critical success Ryan Coogler’s vampire horror film Sinners received across the globe. And now, Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later is also being admired by cinephiles.

Although a stand-alone sequel to Interview with the Vampire, titled Queen of the Damned was released in 2002, it didn’t include Tom Cruise or Brad Pitt and was both a critical and commercial disappointment. However, a potential sequel to Interview with the Vampire, bringing back together two superstars, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, seems to be a viable idea. And a big, star-studded film like this has “Hollywood Blockbuster” stamped all over it.

What Is Interview With The Vampire All About?

Directed by Neil Jordan, the film follows the story of Louis de Pointe du Lac (Brad Pitt), a 200-year-old vampire who tells a sceptical reporter (Christian Slater) how he was turned into a vampire in 18th-century New Orleans by the cunning and ruthless Lestat (Tom Cruise).

Interview With The Vampire Trailer

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Tom Cruise’s 4 Closest Shots At An Oscar—Watch These Movies On OTT Right Now!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News