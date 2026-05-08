Despite initially receiving mixed reviews from critics, Tom Cruise’s 1986 aerial action drama Top Gun went on to become a box-office hit and gained a cult following among cinephiles. Four decades later, following the release of its blockbuster 2022 sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, it was officially confirmed at the 2026 CinemaCon event that Tom Cruise will reprise his role in Top Gun 3.

While fans wait for further details on the highly anticipated threequel, they can once again witness the magic of the first two films on the big screen. Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick are set to be re-released in theaters on May 13, 2026, for one week. And if they manage to attract the franchise’s loyal fanbase alongside next-gen audiences to theaters, they could surpass a few more box office benchmarks.

As far as the original 1986 film is concerned, let’s take a look at how much Top Gun would need to earn during its re-release to outgross Steven Spielberg’s hit sci-fi film, Minority Report (2002), at the worldwide box office.

Top Gun (1986) vs. Minority Report – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Top Gun (1986) – Box Office Summary

North America: $180.3 million

International: $177 million

Worldwide: $357.3 million

Minority Report – Box Office Summary

North America: $132.1 million

International: $226.3 million

Worldwide: $358.4 million

Based on the above figures, it is clear that for Top Gun to surpass the worldwide total of Minority Report, it must earn at least $1.1 million more at the global box office. Considering the film’s massive following and Tom Cruise’s huge fanbase, it appears that the 1986 aerial action drama is well-positioned to overtake the Steven Spielberg-directed sci-fi hit during its one-week re-release period. However, the final verdict will become clear only after the film re-releases in theaters on May 13.

What’s The Plot Of Top Gun?

Top Gun features Tom Cruise as Maverick, a talented yet reckless Navy pilot who gets a golden chance to train at the elite Top Gun school for the best fighter pilots. When the tragic death of his best friend shakes him to the core, Maverick must find a way to overcome his grief and prove his mettle in a high-stakes aerial combat mission.

Top Gun – Official Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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