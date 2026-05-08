Anthony Mackie and Ben Kingsley starrer Desert Warrior is creating history at the box office with its horrendous performance. It is gaining spotlight for the wrong reasons, as this massively budgeted movie has not even earned $1 million worldwide. The delayed release has proven to be a curse for the film, and it is losing millions at the box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Directed by Rupert Wyatt, it features the MCU star Anthony Mackie in the lead role, alongside the esteemed actor Ben Kingsley, with Aiysha Hart and Sharlto Copley as well. The movie is reportedly one of the most expensive films to be produced in Saudi Arabia. Multiple factors contributed to the film’s failure, and we will reveal some of them in the article below.

Desert Warrior’s box office performance worldwide

Anthony Mackie starrer Desert Warrior was released in North America and the UAE last month, and it opened with a disappointing $487k only domestically. The film has collected just $665.9 million at the domestic box office, and it seems to have exited theaters long ago, as there is no update on Box Office Mojo. Internationally, it raked in only $29k, so the worldwide collection is $695,564, or $695k. It failed to even cross the $1 million mark at the worldwide box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $665k

International – $29k

Worldwide – $695k

Biggest flop ever in Hollywood??

According to media reports, Desert Warrior was made on a $150 million budget and has failed to even gross $1 million worldwide. It is falling short of its massive budget by $149.3 million. For comparison, the film needed around $375 million to break even and more than that to be counted as profitable. So, one can imagine how big a flop Desert Warrior is. It is definitely the biggest flop Hollywood has ever seen.

It has also been revealed that no one expected Desert Warrior to become a box-office success. Those involved with the movie understood that it would be difficult to attract audiences, especially during a time when real-life conflict in the Middle East was ongoing. The film hoped to earn at least $1 million in North America.

More about the movie

Desert Warrior was filmed between September 2021 and February 2022. The movie’s release was later delayed because post-production lasted longer than expected, partly due to creative disagreements involving director Rupert Wyatt. The official synopsis of the film states, “Set in seventh-century Arabia, amongst the constant feuding between tribes, the ruthless Emperor Kisra wishes to make Princess Hind his concubine. However, she refuses and instead, with the help of a legendary bandit, looks to confront the Emperor, culminating in the Battle of Ze Qar.” The movie was released in the theaters on April 25.

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