The Avengers are back, but it’s not all sunshine and superheroes, this one promises to be a wild, tragic ride. As Marvel Studios gears up to wrap up the Multiverse Saga, Doomsday is set to deliver jaw-dropping moments and emotional gut-punches, with a cast of familiar faces and new ones joining the action.

We’ve got Anthony Mackie stepping up as Sam Wilson, joined by other MCU heavyweights, ready to face off against cosmic chaos, multiverse madness, and a bunch of unthinkable twists. As the clock ticks down on Phase 6, this flick is poised to flip everything on its head, and trust us, it’s going to be a doozy. The stakes? Higher than ever. The tension? Unmatched. What happens next? Well, no one’s safe. Ready for a Doomsday surprise? Because things are about to get messy.

Anthony Mackie on Avengers: Doomsday Ending

In a recent interview with Collider, Anthony Mackie, the man behind Sam Wilson, a.k.a. Captain America, opened up about what we can expect from Avengers: Doomsday, and it’s a lot to process. As Marvel Studios gears up for this monumental movie in the Multiverse Saga, Mackie revealed that the film will have a massive, heart-stopping cliffhanger, similar to the ending of Avengers: Infinity War. The conclusion of Doomsday will leave fans on the edge of their seats, eagerly waiting to see what happens next. But here’s where it gets interesting, Mackie teased that no one is safe, hinting at shocking developments that will change the MCU forever.

“It’s one of those stories that really pushes the boundaries,” Mackie said. The film promises to explore new depths of the Marvel Universe and challenge the characters in ways we’ve never seen before. The cliffhanger is designed to set up a thrilling continuation for the saga, and from what Mackie suggests, it sounds like we can expect some truly unpredictable twists. He made it clear that the stakes will be higher than ever, with beloved characters and fan favorites facing peril in a way that will leave viewers gasping.

“Everyone is expendable,” Mackie continued, which, honestly, is enough to make us sit up straighter. If you thought the MCU was playing it safe, think again. Avengers: Doomsday is set to shake up everything we thought we knew about the Multiverse Saga, and it sounds like the consequences will be bigger than we ever imagined. Hold on tight, this cliffhanger will leave you breathless.

What Will Avengers: Doomsday Be About?

Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be the big showdown the MCU fans have been waiting for, wrapping up the Multiverse Saga alongside Avengers: Secret Wars. The film will bring together all the multiverse madness we’ve seen so far, tying together plot threads from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and more. And at the center of it all? Doctor Doom. Forget Kang, Doom is stepping into the spotlight, and his universe-ending threats will have the Avengers scrambling to save reality itself.

While Benedict Cumberbatch hinted that Doctor Strange wouldn’t be in Doomsday, he’s since walked that back, so we’re in for some magical chaos. With the Thunderbolts cast also in the mix, we can expect even more characters and team-ups, setting the stage for future Avengers films. Don’t forget about The Fantastic Four: First Steps, that’s where Doom’s villainous plans might first be teased.

And with Deadpool & Wolverine suggesting that universes can heal, it’s clear that while the heroes may face new deadly challenges, there’s hope on the horizon. Still, Avengers: Doomsday will surely be one wild ride into uncharted MCU territory, with stakes higher than ever before!

