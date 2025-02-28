The complex world of celebrity assistance has once again come under scrutiny, this time in the wake of Matthew Perry’s shocking death.

A former Hollywood assistant has shed light on what she believes Perry’s own assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, might have been thinking in those final days while being caught in the difficult balance between loyalty and moral responsibility.

Kenneth Iwamasa the personal assistant of more than 25 YEARS… 📌Kenneth Iwamasa WAS IN #MatthewPerry WILL.. 📌LIVED with MATTHEW PERRY…. 📌called police immediately 📌He has been arrested 📌Administered FATAL DOSE Was he TRYING to CASH IN on the WILL MONEY? pic.twitter.com/s35gblnl3s — Madeleine Case Tweets🌐 (@McCannCaseTweet) August 15, 2024

The Shocking Revelations in the Documentary

The Peacock documentary ‘Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy’ delves deep into the ‘Friends’ star’s last months before his untimely passing at 54.

The project highlights Perry’s struggle with addiction, revealing that he had received 27 doses of ketamine outside of his prescribed therapy. The legal and ethical ramifications of this are now at the center of a high-profile case that has led to multiple arrests, including those of his personal assistant, two doctors, and an alleged drug dealer known as the “Ketamine Queen.”

The Not-So-Glamorous Life of a Celebrity Assistant

According to former assistant Jennifer O’Neill, navigating life as a celebrity assistant is far from the glamorous image many might imagine.

“As far as being an assistant goes, it can be super glamorous, but it’s a lot of hard work as well. They have to meet so many criteria, and I think trust is the number one criteria for a celebrity,” she said.

Iwamasa, who lived with and worked for Perry around the clock, was reportedly the one administering the final doses of ketamine on the day of the actor’s death, but O’Neill, who appears in the documentary, empathized with the difficult position he was in and acknowledged how easily judgment can be passed from the outside.

“Ken was living with him, he was working with him 24/7. When you have a personal relationship, the lines get blurred,” she pointed out.

“I felt bad that he was in that position, and I thank god I was never in that position,” Jennifer continued. She went on to say, “Your boss asks you to do something, and you may not feel comfortable doing it, but this is your livelihood on the line, and if you say ‘no,’ they’ll just find someone else who will say ‘yes.’”

She added, “I think it’s easy for people to judge Ken, saying, ‘You know, he never should have done that.’ I mean, I don’t know him personally, but if I were in his shoes, I would be horrified at the situation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4)

A Web of Criminal Activity in Matthew Perry’s Death

The deeper investigation into Perry’s death has uncovered a shocking web of individuals who allegedly played a role in his overdose.

Prosecutors claim that Iwamasa, along with his acquaintance Erik Fleming, collaborated with doctors Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez to obtain large amounts of ketamine for Perry. Court documents reveal that Plasencia, in particular, saw this as a lucrative opportunity, openly discussing the financial gains he stood to make.

On the morning of October 28, 2023, Perry’s final day, Iwamasa administered three ketamine injections, one at 8:30 am., another four hours later, and a third less than an hour after that.

Shortly after, the beloved actor was found lifeless in his hot tub, marking the tragic end of a long battle with addiction.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Captain America: Brave New World: Why Hulk Was Left Out Despite Strong Connections

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News