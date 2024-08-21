Following the tragic and saddening death of Friends actor Matthew Perry in October 2023, new details have emerged about those arrested, as some of them were aware that they were taking advantage of Perry for financial gain. The United States Attorney Martin Estrada shared that several people were arrested in connection to Perry’s death, including two doctors, his personal and live-in assistant. As per the briefing by Anne Milgram of the US Drug Enforcement Administration, “Each of the defendants played a key role in his death.” This came after the beloved star died at the age of 54 from an accidental drug overdose. As per the reports, Perry died from acute effects of ketamine, as other factors contributed to his death, including drowning, buprenorphine effects, and coronary artery disease. As his death unfolds new and shocking details, here’s everything to know about Perry’s death.

Defendants Involved In Matthew Perry’s Death

As per the California authorities, five people have been arrested who were involved in the death of Perry. They include Matthew Perry’s assistant, two doctors, and an alleged drug distributor, to whom Estrada claimed “took advantage” of the Friends actor for their own “profit.” Furthermore, the drug distributor was named Jasveen Sangha, also known as the “Ketamine Queen,” and Dr. Salvador Plasencia. Perry’s live-in assistant, who gave three doses of ketamine to Perry on the day of his death, Kenneth Iwamasa, is also charged and has pleaded guilty himself alongside Erik Fleming and Dr. Mark Chavez. Estrada said in the briefing, “These defendants took advantage of Mr. Perry’s addiction issues to enrich themselves. Ultimately, these defendants were more interested in profiting off Mr. Perry than caring for his well-being.”

What Are The Charges In Matthew Perry’s Death?

The charges are different for each defendant, as some have pleaded guilty. Sangha will face multiple charges in connection with drug possession and distribution. In addition, she is facing one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, one count of maintaining drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine, and five counts of distribution of ketamine, as per Department of Justice.

Meanwhile, Plasencia is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine as he and Sangha are arraigned on August 30. On the other hand, Matthew Perry’s assistant Iwamasa has already pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, which resulted in death. Fleming has also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine leading to the death. Chavez will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

Matthew Perry’s Investigation

The recent announcements into the death of Matthew Perry come after a months-long investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, the United States Attorney’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the US Postal Inspection Services’ Los Angeles Division. The investigation commenced in May when the LAPD began looking into The Friends star’s death after the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner closed their investigation. Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled out Perry’s death as accidental, closing their investigation in December last year. However, after the medical examiner released the report on Perry’s death, the LAPD launched their investigation regarding the overdose death in December.

Defendants Tried To “Cover Up” The Evidence

As per the authorities, the defendants in Matthew Perry’s case were aware that their actions were harming the actor’s health, yet they continued to supply him with drugs. Among the evidence presented, authorities cited text exchanges in which Sangha allegedly wrote, “I wouldn’t do it if there weren’t a chance of me making some money for doing this.” Estrada further shared that the text messages suggested the defendants knew that the method they were using to administer ketamine was improper. They used code names to refer to the ketamine bottles, such as “Dr. Pepper,” “cans,” and “bots.”

After Matthew Perry’s death, the defendants allegedly attempted to “cover up” their involvement. Estrada noted that Sangha purportedly sent a message to another defendant, saying, “Delete all our messages.” Perry was popularly known for his role as Chandler Bing on the highly acclaimed sitcom Friends. He starred opposite Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow. He was vocal about his struggle with addiction to drugs and alcohol.

