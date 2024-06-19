Keanu Reeves is one of the rare superstars who loves to stay away from the limelight. It’s very hard to find occasions where the actor has found himself surrounded by controversies. However, there was one instance when Keanu was unnecessarily dragged into a negative drama, and it all happened due to Matthew Perry’s shocking remark. Keep reading to know more!

Matthew’s life was no less than a cinematic story. He attained unparalleled fandom for his iconic portrayal of Chandler Bing. His Chandler made millions of fans laugh, but unfortunately, his real life was full of drama. His addiction problem played a spoilsport in his career, which he got rid of later in his life.

Coming back to the controversy, Matthew Perry made some shocking remarks in his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. In his memoir, the Friends actor talked about several things, including his struggles with addiction and the behind-the-scenes of his sitcom. To everyone’s shock, he took the name of Keanu Reeves while referring to River Phoenix and Heath Ledger’s deaths.

In one excerpt, Matthew Perry wrote, “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” The name of the John Wick actor was mentioned by the late actor again while he talked about Chris Farley’s death. He wrote, “I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out. Keanu Reeves walks among us.”

When these remarks stirred up the controversy, Matthew Perry came out and apologised by saying, “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.”

Meanwhile, Matthew died a tragic death at the age of 54 on 28th October 2023.

