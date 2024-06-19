Netflix’s teen binge-drama Geek Girl has recently dropped and has become an obsession for almost every fashion lover. Starring the House of the Dragon star Emily Carey, the show centers around an awkward teenager Harriet Manners whose life changes after she is scouted by a top modeling agency. Based on Holly Smale’s YA novel series, the show’s exciting plot has garnered a lot of attention. But will there be more of Harriet Manners or was it the end of her storyline? Let’s explore.

Is Geek Girl Getting Renewed For Season 2?

While the show has recently just dropped on the streaming platform, there is no update for the next season yet. But Emily Carey has shared her excitement for the second season. While the first season has ended, the actress believed the story of Harriet Manner is “not necessarily over.”

She told Radio Times, “I’d love for people to want to know what happens to Harriet next, and I’d love to revisit Harriet. She was so much fun [to play]. And this cast is one of the best I’ve ever worked with. I know it’s so cliché and every actor says this about their show, but it is like a family. We all get along so well and I adore them. We had the best summer. And so the thought of being able to do that again is very exciting.”

Since the show was based on the novel series, it is quite evident that there could be more to the story. In this regard, Carey explained, “Season 1 is book 1, and then we pulled stories in from 2 and 3 to adapt it for the screen. There’s a lot of source material, so it’s definitely a show that could go on and on and on. The story is not necessarily over at the end of season 1.”

Who Might be Cast In Geek Girl Season 2?

If the show is renewed for another season, we could expect most of the cast from the first season to reprise their roles including Emily Carey, Rochelle Harrington, Emmanuel Imani, Hebe Beardsall, Sarah Parish, Liam Woodrum, Tim Downie, and Zac Looker. We can expect to see some newcomers as well.

What Could Be The Plot Of Geek Girl Season 2?

In the finale episode of Geek Girl Season 1, we saw Harriet’s friends collaborate to get her back on the catwalk for Yuji’s show. However, Poppy sabotages the plan by placing a geek sign on her back. Despite this, Harriet remains undeterred and Nick removes the sign as he walks towards her on the catwalk and shares a kiss onstage. In a flash-forward, Harriet, Nick, and Wilbur are happily strolling through London, showcasing it is only the beginning of Harriet’s new chapter.

Looking ahead to season 2, we can anticipate seeing Nick and Harriet’s relationship journey explored further alongside their hectic modeling career.

Geek Girl Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.

