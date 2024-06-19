Move over Bridgerton, as another period romantic drama is coming your way! Prime Video’s My Lady Jane takes the alternate history route, telling a fictional story set in the Tudor era. The series is based on Brodi Ashton, Cynthia Hand, and Jodi Meadows’ book of the same name.

The show follows Lady Jane Grey, an English noblewoman in the 16th century, who escapes execution and lives a fulfilling life, complete with romance and adventure. Here are all the details you should have about Prime Video’s My Lady Jane, including the release date, plot, and cast.

My Lady Jane Premieres on Prime Video This June, Watch The Trailer

My Lady Jane is slated to premiere on Prime Video on Thursday, June 27th. The show will comprise eight episodes, all of which will be available simultaneously, so you can plan your binge-watch session. Amazon unveiled the show’s trailer last month, which gives glimpses of “an epic tale of true love, high adventure, regicidal maniacs, deadpan heroism, devious intrigues, swashbuckling sword fights, a soupçon of magical realism and oodles of sex.” Watch the footage below:

My Lady Jane is A Fictional Take on Lady Jane Grey’s Story

Lady Jane Grey was the ruler of England for nine days after the death of King Edward VI but was removed from the throne and executed when the Privy Council of England suddenly changed sides. My Lady Jane is a reimagination of her story, showcasing what could have been her life if she had not been executed.

As per Prime Video’s official synopsis, the show “is a retelling of English royal history – but with some major changes. In this version of the tale, King Henry VIII’s son Edward doesn’t die of tuberculosis, and neither Lady Jane Grey nor her husband, Guildford, are beheaded. Instead, Jane is crowned queen overnight and finds herself at the center of a plot by nefarious villains to take the throne.”

Emily Bader Stars in the Titular Role in My Lady Jane

Fresh Kills star Emily Bader plays the titular role in My Lady Jane. The show also stars Edward Bluemel as Lord Guildford Dudley, Jordan Peters as King Edward VI, Anna Chancellor as Lady Frances Grey, Rob Brydon as Lord Dudley, Dominic Cooper as Lord Seymour, Jim Broadbent as Lord Leicester, Will Keen as Duke of Norfolk, and Kate O’Flynn as Princess Mary.

The rest of the cast includes Máiréad Tyers, Isabella Brownson, Robyn Betteridge, Henry Ashton, Abbie Hern, Joe Klocek, Harry Trevaldwyn, Brandon Grace, and Michael Workeye. The screenplay for the series adaptation is written by Gemma Burgess, who also serves as an executive producer with Meredith Glynn, Sarah Bradshaw, Jamie Babbit, and Laurie Macdonald.

