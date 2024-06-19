With the recent premiere of House of the Dragon Season 2, people are geared up to experience the Dance of the Dragons, exploring wars, political action, betrayals, and of course, a lot of steamy scenes. While sex scenes were common in Game of Thrones, in House of the Dragon, viewers can see a little less of it. However, Olivia Cooke, aka Alicent Hightower, has recently opened up about a particularly graphic scene that was sadly cut off from the final cut of the spinoff series.

The 30-year-old actress shared that she filmed, as she called it an “animalistic” sex scene, which was ultimately removed from the series’ final cut. She told Elle, “It was messy as f—. It wasn’t beautiful, and that was really fun to do.” She further described the “carnal” nature of the scene. “I think Ryan [Condal, the showrunner] said we weren’t learning any more about the characters, which I disagree with slightly, but it’s okay. It’s his show.”

Though she may have been disappointed with the decision, Cooke admits that she had no hard feelings and joked that fans might get to see it in a blooper reel.

In season 2 of House of the Dragons, Alicent Hightower is seen fully embracing her carnal impulses with Ser Criston Cole. Given the nature of the historical drama, viewers can expect more spicy moments in the upcoming episodes. Reflecting on the intimate scenes, Cooke confessed her appreciation for how intentional the producers were with her character’s most intimate scenes.

She said about the scenes, “I thought there’d be way more, and so I’m relieved that when it has been used for me, it’s showing Alicent being pleasured, which is amazing and doesn’t feel gratuitous. It feels like we’re telling a story.”

The second season of the HBO series will see House Targaryen’s coming civil war which is detailed in George R.R. Martin’s book, titled Fire & Blood. The new episodes of House of the Dragon Season 2 airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on HBO.

Must Read: Trigger Warning: Release Date, Plot, Cast, And Trailer Of The Jessica Alba Film On Netflix

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News