House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Come For The Dragons, Stay For The Twists In This Bloody & Brilliant Start

Cast: Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Tom Glynn Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Steve Toussaint, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans

Creator: Ryan Condal & George RR Martin

Director: Alan Taylor

Streaming On: Max In the US, Jio Cinema In India

Language: English, Hindi

Runtime: 55 Minutes

The Return to Westeros has been brutal and long but oh so wonderful. After a nearly two-year wait, fans get to witness the start of yet another season of Sunday watches with House of the Dragon Season 2. Based on Goerge RR Martin’s Fire And Blood, the series is a prequel to the HBO Mega-hit Game Of Thrones. House Of The Dragon Season 2 returns with a bolder yet somber feeling. The shock of last season’s finale cliffhanger is revealed as we meet a grieving Rhaneyra, who is still struggling to find answers, much like the rest of the realm. An angry and unhinged Daemon wants vengeance, setting the town for the end of the first episode and his relationship with Rhaneyra.

The start of the season rewards fans with introducing Creagon Stark and the world in the north, as well as the iconic line that will be etched in cinematic history—‘Winter Is Coming.’ The foreshadowing happens multiple times in the episode, with Helena’s prophecy coming true. While House Of The Dragon Season 1 felt like diving into new uncharted territory, Season 2 feels more like coming home to the known thrill of Game Of Thrones level of plotting and deceit. But the pace starts slow and continues to build up, reaching a pinnacle towards the end of the episode with a brutal death and something that will set off the chaotic side of war. If, at the beginning of the episode, you were uncertain about the looming war, the end solidifies your concern that war is inevitable.

House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 1 Review: What’s It About:

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series tells the story of House Targaryen. It follows the noble family’s tumultuous power struggles as they navigate political intrigue, familial rivalries, and the looming threat of civil war in their quest to reclaim the Iron Throne. Set in a world of dragons and dynasties, the series explores the complex dynamics of ambition, loyalty, and betrayal as key figures vie for control over the Seven Kingdoms.

House Of the Dragon Season 2 picks up after the shocking slaying of Prince Lucerys and the Aegon taking control of the seven kingdoms. The first episode, ‘A Son For A Son,’ is based on a line that Dameon says to Rhaenyra in the books. A devised Rhaneyra is trying to find proof of Lucy’s death, as Alicent and Otto try to keep their heir & spare in control. King Aegon is a lost prince, grappling with power and greed and being the entitled brat he is. Lord Larys is trying his best hand to get the King under his thumb as he loses Alicent. We see a sense of fear in Alicent’s eyes, as she still sticks by her words and wants peace, but her actions prove otherwise.

Slow, scathing, and then eventually pretty brilliant; that is what the episode is. The episode says goodbye to the plotline of Season 1, as the war wages on and what to expect.

House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 1 Review: What Works?:

The performances through and through. Emma D’Arcy is brilliant as Rhaneyra, and as if you needed more proof, without having more than two dialogues, they make you weep. Matt Smith is perfect as Dameon. But the real stars of the first episode have to be Harry Collet as Prince Jace and Phia Saban as Helena. The two most heartbreaking performances with just a fraction of screentime hold you back. The sadness that looms after Luke’s death haunts Dragonstone and Alicent. Because this is the straw that broke the camel’s back, we are introduced to a new character, Aly Of Hall, and Blood & Cheese; more on that later.

The pace of the episode, as we said before, is slow in the beginning, resembling stages of grief. But the funeral scene sets it off. We also have a contender for the most hated man from House Of the Dragon, with Criston Cole taking the lead over Jeoffery. The duality of Alicent, coupled with Aemond’s astute observation, also adds stars. As many viewers and fans said, this emotional return is very reminiscent of Season 2 of Game Of Thrones. And if it follows that Trajectory, we will be in for quite a ride.

House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 1 Review: What Doesn’t Work?:

Let’s address the spoiler and the elephant in the room. That Blood & Cheese arc just doesn’t feel right because it was completely changed from the books. It was one of the most anticipated scenes that book fans wanted to see. But if the deviation isn’t justified, fans are going to be miffed. There is a lot of mention of other houses, and quite consistently, and to a point where it feels repetitive. We get it that you are looking for support and you want to win the war, but maybe ease up on the word vomit a bit.

The other aspect that feels very forced is the mention that the war is inevitable because you hear that at least seven times in the episode. It feels as if you want us to be team Alicent and believe that she is a good person, while your whole arc says otherwise. Also, we saw so few Dragons in the first episode, which feels unfair to the title of the show. But other than that, the episode has received good reviews from the fans.

House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Last Words:

An episode with a 55-minute runtime sometimes feels longer. But keeping the nitpicking aside, the episode does a good job of recalling old incidents and raising new questions. New plot points, new characters, and so much more Dragon drama to come in. This is where House Of the Dragon Season 2 could soar or perish. But we will be tuning in every Sunday anyway.

So, in our opinion, this good start is worthy of 4 Stars!

House Of The Dragon Season 2 streams every Sunday on Max and Monday mornings on Jio Cinema.

