House Of The Dragon Season 2: Tom Glynn Defends King Aegon Amid Massive Criticism, "I Think He's Immensely Troubled..."

There are only a few days until we finally descend into the mad world of Westeros. House Of The Dragon Season 2 will premiere on June 16, and fans who have been waiting with bated breath will finally get to unveil what will happen on the show. Recently, actor Tom Glynn Carney, who plays the role of Aegon, opened up about his shooting process and what it’s like to play a character that people dislike.
The Game of Thrones spinoff series, House Of The Dragon, co-created by Ryan Condal and George R.R. Martin, has been a massive hit for HBO. The show had the biggest premiere audience for an original series on HBO and HBO Max (now just Max), with the first season averaging 29 million viewers per episode. It was renewed for a second season just a week after its premiere. As per the latest news, it has been renewed for a third season.
Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series tells the story of House Targaryen. It follows the noble family’s tumultuous power struggles as they navigate political intrigue and familial rivalries. And the looming threat of civil war in their quest to reclaim the Iron Throne. Set in a world of dragons and dynasties, the series explores the complex dynamics of ambition, loyalty, and betrayal as key figures vie for control over the Seven Kingdoms.
The first season focused on the compelling story of Princess Rhaenyra and Queen Alicent. But this season will spotlight the fierce conflict between ‘The Blacks’ and ‘The Greens.’ Actor Tom Glynn-Carney, returning as King Aegon II, discusses his approach to understanding his character.
“You should never, as an actor, judge a character because I feel like if you judge them, you might dislike them, and that’s not good,” Glynn-Carney explains. “So you have to learn to love them by whatever means.”
“Regardless, I don’t dislike Aegon. I think he’s immensely troubled and very complex, for good reasons. (Aegon ) he has abandonment issues, and I think he has a guilt complex. I also think he feels inadequate and invisible to his family, or he has been in the past.”
House Of The Dragon Season 2 Stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, and Fabien Frankel. It also stars Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needha.
The new season will see Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor, and Vincent Regan.
House of The Dragon Season 2 will premiere on July 16 on Max and on June 17 on Jio Cinema in India.
