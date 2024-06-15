House Of The Dragon Season 2: Tom Glynn Defends King Aegon Amid Massive Criticism, "I Think He's Immensely Troubled..."

There are only a few days until we finally descend into the mad world of Westeros. House Of The Dragon Season 2 will premiere on June 16, and fans who have been waiting with bated breath will finally get to unveil what will happen on the show. Recently, actor Tom Glynn Carney, who plays the role of Aegon, opened up about his shooting process and what it’s like to play a character that people dislike.

The Game of Thrones spinoff series, House Of The Dragon, co-created by Ryan Condal and George R.R. Martin, has been a massive hit for HBO. The show had the biggest premiere audience for an original series on HBO and HBO Max (now just Max), with the first season averaging 29 million viewers per episode. It was renewed for a second season just a week after its premiere. As per the latest news, it has been renewed for a third season.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series tells the story of House Targaryen. It follows the noble family’s tumultuous power struggles as they navigate political intrigue and familial rivalries. And the looming threat of civil war in their quest to reclaim the Iron Throne. Set in a world of dragons and dynasties, the series explores the complex dynamics of ambition, loyalty, and betrayal as key figures vie for control over the Seven Kingdoms.