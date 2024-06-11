House Of The Dragon's Ewan Mitchell: Did He Watch Game Of Thrones For His Role As Aemond Targaryen? Find Out!

House Of The Dragon is living up to the legacy of Game of Thrones (minus the last couple of seasons, of course). The HBO fantasy drama, which premiered as a GOT prequel in 2022, has been able to carve its niche and gain a dedicated fan following.

Just like GOT, House of the Dragon also features some stellar performances, making one wonder if the cast took some inspiration from the original series to prepare for their roles. Ewan Mitchell, who plays the charming baddie Aemond Targaryen, has finally answered the question.

Ewan Mitchell Shares If He Has Watched Game of Thrones

Ewan Mitchell recently appeared in an interview to promote the second season of House Of The Dragon. The host asked him if there was any character in GOT with whom he would want Aemond to interact. The 27-year-old actor replied that he has never watched Game of Thrones.

“I haven’t seen the original Game of Thrones. I have a confession to make. I’ve never seen it, and I didn’t want to watch it going into this role,” Ewan said. He further added that he wanted to bring his perspective to the character of Aemond and did not want it to be impacted by GOT. “I didn’t want it to inform my decisions in any way, shape, or form, whether consciously or subconsciously. I wanted to bring something fresh. Aemond is one of a kind, you know,” Ewan continued.

Expected the Unexpected from Aemond in House of the Dragon Season 2, Says Ewan

Though Ewan plays the villainous Aemond Targaryen in the acclaimed series, the character instantly became a fan favourite due to his sharp looks, mysterious charm, and moral ambiguity. In the same interview, Ewan talked about what to expect from his character in the upcoming season, stating that Aemond always has a surprise element to him.

“It [season 1] was about exploring that shadow side, creating a more morally compromised, grey character going into season two, seeing another angle to him, you know, the three episodes I had with Aemond. I wanted to create him as almost like this one-dimensional black cat sort of character, and, in season two, you will see other dimensions to him for sure,” said the actor.

Apart from Ewan Mitchell, House of the Dragon also stars Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon II Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Phia Saban as Helaena Targaryen, Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole, Eve Best as Rhaenys Targaryen, and Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon.

House Of The Dragon Season 2 premieres on HBO and Max on June 16th.

