In a world full of idealistic superheroes, Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys stands out for its realistic depiction of how corruption, greed, and misuse of power can blur the lines between heroes and villains.

The acclaimed show is based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book series; however, the creators have made some significant changes to the storyline from the source material while retaining its satire and thrill. These are the 12 biggest differences between The Boys comic books and its series adaptation.

1. Queen Maeve’s Fate

Queen Maeve got her much-deserved happy ending in The Boys Season 3 finale, as she is presumed dead by the world while escaping to begin a new life with her lover. However, the comics have a dark fate in store for Maeve, as she is actually killed by Homelander in combat.

2. The Male Stormfront

Contrary to the show, the evil Stormfront, played by Aya Cash, is a male character in the comics. Though the two variations of the villain have a similar backstory as a Nazi, Stormfront’s relationship with Homelander does not appear in the comics. Also, it was The Boys who killed Stormfront in the original lore, while she killed herself after being lethally injured by Ryan in the TV adaptation.

3. Ryan is Dead in the Comics

In the comics, Billy Butcher’s wife, Becca, is assaulted by Homelander and dies while giving birth to his child, Ryan, who was born as a laser-shooting supe. Considering him a threat, Butcher kills him almost instantly. On the other hand. Ryan is alive and kicking in the show, as Becca survived and kept him hidden with her until Homelander and Butcher found them. Becca eventually dies in season 2, and Ryan joins Homelander’s side.

4. Black Noir’s Identity

One of the major changes from The Boys comics in the series is the character of Black Noir. In the books, the supe’s identity remained a mystery for a long time until it was revealed that he is a clone of Homelander who has committed some horrible crimes, from murder to sexual assault. He eventually kills the real Homelander and steps into his shoes. However, the show reveals him to be a supe named Earving, whose face was disfigured when he fought alongside Soldier Boy in the Vietnam War.

5. Introduction of New Supes

The Amazon series has added numerous new supes, along with its versions of existing comic book heroes, to bring twists and turns into the story. One major addition to the league is Translucent, the invisible supe killed by the Boys in the initial episodes. Other original characters in the show include Mesmer and Ezekiel.

6. Vought Cinematic Universe’s Existence

Vought Cinematic Universe, a direct dig at the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is an integral part of the narrative in Amazon’s The Boys, featuring origin story films of the superheroes, along with a ‘Dawn of the Seven’ crossover film. However, it is very much the series creators’ own idea and has nothing to do with the comics. It makes sense also, considering that the comics began publishing before the initiation of the MCU.

7. A-Train And Popclaw’s Relationship

Unlike the television show, A-Train and Popclaw never had a relationship in the comics. While the two were in love and got high on Compound V together in the drama, they did not even meet in the books. Also, A-Train goes on to kill Popclaw in the series to keep the secret about his Compound V addiction hidden, but the latter is presumably still alive in the source material.

8. Hughie’s Character Arc

Hughie’s journey in the series showcases a timid man being thrown into a violent game who becomes a little egoistic when he gets power through Compound V. However, in the comics, he is still a scared guy who does not want to misuse the V and wants to stay out of conflict. While he shares a love-hate relationship with Butcher in the TV adaptation, he easily manipulates the comic version of Hughie.

9. Starlight’s Assault by The Deep

Starlight’s assault by The Deep, as soon as she joins the Seven, forms a major plot point in The Boys TV show; however, in the original lore, the Aquaman spoof is not involved in the incident. Instead, Homeland, A-Train, and Black Noir all three forced Starlight into oral sex, making up for an even more tragic event.

10. Compound V Usage by The Boys

While Butcher and Hughie started using Compound V to get temporary powers much later in the show, all the Boys are regulars when it comes to the drug’s usage in the comics. And so, while the group has to rely on weapons to stand up to the Seven in the show, they consume the compound in the comics, resulting in an even battlefield against the supes.

11. Victoria Neuman vs Vic the Veep

Victoria Neuman is a mysterious character in the TV version, on her way to becoming the Vice President while concealing her identity as a supe. In the comics, the character was Victor Neuman, aka Vic the Veep, an unintelligent man whose only purpose was to heighten Vought’s influence in the government.

12. Mother’s Milk’s Origin Story

In the series, Mother’s Milk, aka MM’s hatred for the supes arose out of the incident when Soldier Boy threw a car at his home, killing his grandfather. However, he has a much more tragic past in the comics, as his brother and mother died due to Compound V, and his father died while struggling to fight a lawsuit against Vought.

