AMC has confirmed the spin-off to the original The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2. The upcoming season, which will premiere in the fall, will be based on The Book of Carol and will star Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride.

The first season of Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon earned huge positive reviews when it premiered in 2023. Set some time after the events of The Walking Dead Season 11, Daryl Dixon is seen as the titular survivor as he washes up on a beach in Marseille. He is tasked by a nun to escort Laurent, a young French boy believed to be an empathetic messiah, to a secret location in Northern France. He teams up with Sister Isabelle and embarks on a journey filled with new burner zombies, a sinister nightclub owner, and a power-hungry political leader.

While McBride made her cameo by appearing in the last few minutes of season 1, seeing how the two besties will cross paths in the next batch of episodes will be interesting.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 Release Date

AMC has set the release date for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 as September 29, and will premiere on AMC and AMC+. The network has also released two first-look photos.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 Trailer

The official trailer for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 has not yet been released, but you can look at the teaser. Click here

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 Plot

The next season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is expected to pick up with Daryl and Carol confronting their old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France. Meanwhile, Genet’s movement gains momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the battle for France’s future.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 Cast

Alongside Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Charrier, Romain Levi, and Eriq Ebouaney will also star. Manish Dayal will join the star-studded cast.

Showrunners David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Reedus, McBride, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman, and Steve Squillante executive produce the show.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1 is streaming on AMC.

