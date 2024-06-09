Whether it’s singing, acting, or television and film production, Selena Gomez knows how to be the best at everything. Starting her career as a child actor, the singer-actor has come a long way in the industry, becoming a global superstar.

Over the years, she has been a part of a number of acclaimed projects, enchanting fans with her amazing acting chops. She has also earned the Best Actress Award at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2024 for Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez. These 10 best shows and films of Selena Gomez are going to give you a glimpse of her versatility as an actress. While she shone in each of her projects, this list has been curated and ranked based on IMDb ratings.

10. Princess Protection Program (2009)

IMDb: 5.6

Cementing her status as a Disney Star, Selena starred in the 2009 Disney Channel family comedy Princess Protection Program, alongside Demi Lovato. The film follows Princess Rosalinda (Demi), who is taken into hiding by the Princess Protection Program after her kingdom is threatened by an evil dictator. She adjusts to a new life as an ordinary American teenager with the help of the tomboyish girl, Carter (Selena). The movie was appreciated for its lighthearted comedy and made Selena win a Teen Choice Award.

9. Another Cinderella Story (2008)

IMDb: 5.7

A modern retelling of the classic fairy tale, Another Cinderella Story stars Selena as Mary Santiago, an aspiring dancer and high school student living with her wicked stepmother and stepsisters. She crosses paths with pop star Joey Parker at a dance, getting attracted to him, but leaves the event mid-way. Joey is left with Mary’s music player, which he uses to find her.

8. Monte Carlo (2011)

IMDb: 5.8

In 2011, Selena embarked on a trip to Paris along with Leighton Meester and Katie Cassidy as the three played best friends, Grace, Meg, and Emma, in the adventure romantic comedy, Monte Carlo. But their vacation took an unexpected turn when Grace got mistaken for the wealthy British heiress, Cordelia. Selena won praise for portraying the starkly different personalities of Grace and Cordelia in the film and received nominations at Teen Choice and ALMA Awards.

7. In Dubious Battle (2016)

IMDb: 6.0

In Dubious Battle explores the struggles of migrant workers during the Great Depression, and revolves around two men who form a union of workers against the landowners. Selena plays Lisa London, a young pregnant woman who becomes deeply affected by the harsh conditions of the migrant workers. She stood her ground in this ensemble drama which also starred James Franco, Vincent D’Onofrio, Nat Wolff, Ed Harris, Sam Shepard, and Robert Duvall.

6. Ramona and Beezus (2010)

IMDb: 6.5

An adaptation of the Ramona novel series, Ramona and Beezus revolves around the adventurous and imaginative little girl Ramona Quimby, who often gets in trouble at her school and home. But when her father loses his job, Ramona goes to great lengths to help her family. Meanwhile, her elder sister, Beatrice aka Beezus, deals with the typical struggles of adolescence while trying to be a supportive sister. Selena and Joey King star as the siblings Beezus and Ramona, respectively, whose camaraderie was widely appreciated.

5. Wizards of Waverly Place (2007–2012)

IMDb: 6.9

Selena became a global teen star with her role as Alex Russo in Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place. The fantasy sitcom follows Alex and her two brothers, Justin (David Henrie) and Max (Jake T. Austin), who all have magical abilities and undergo training to take part in a mandatory competition that decides who of the three gets to keep their powers. Wizards of Waverly Place consistently garnered high ratings, becoming one of the most popular shows on Disney. Selena went on to reprise her role in two TV movies based on the show: Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie (2009) and The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex (2013). She will also be making a cameo as Alex Russo in the upcoming reboot, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

4. Hotel Transylvania (2012)

IMDb: 7.0

Selena proved that even if she is not visible on the screen, her voice is enough to captivate the audience as she voiced Mavis Dracula in the animated monster comedy Hotel Transylvania. The film tells the story of Count Dracula, the owner of a monsters-only resort and the overprotective father of Mavis. When a human encounters the hotel and falls in love with Mavis, Dracula tries his best to stop his daughter from falling for him. Selena reprised the role in three sequels to the film: Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015), Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018), and Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022).

3. The Fundamentals of Caring (2016)

IMDb: 7.3

The Fundamentals of Caring stars Paul Rudd as Ben, a former writer who becomes a caregiver after experiencing a personal tragedy. Ben’s first client is Trevor, a sarcastic teenager with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, played by Craig Roberts. Selena plays Dot, a hitchhiker they meet on a road trip. The film follows their journey across the country, during which they form an unlikely bond and help each other cope with their respective challenges. The film received critical acclaim for the heartwarming chemistry between the three leads.

2. Rudderless (2014)

IMDb: 7.4

Rudderless is a musical drama that tells the story of a grieving father, Sam (Billy Crudup), who copes with his son’s loss by forming a band after discovering his son’s demo tapes. Selena appears in the film as Kate, a college student who becomes involved with the band. Rudderless became famous for its sensitive portrayal of the theme of grief and redemption, and the film’s cast was lauded for their performances.

1. Only Murders in the Building (2021-Present)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

IMDb: 8.1

Since 2021, Selena has been starring in and executive producing the acclaimed mystery comedy-drama, Only Murders in the Building. The Hulu series follows a trio of strangers, including Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena), who form a bond while investigating murder mysteries in their New York City apartment building. Selena has so far received two Golden Globe nominations for her portrayal of Mabel, along with applause from the critics.

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Marriage Still In Trouble? $60 Million’s Marital Mansion Is Reportedly On Sale Amid Divorce Rumors

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News