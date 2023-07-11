Selena Gomez, At The Age Of 5, Screaming "I'm Gonna Go Crazy" While Complaining About Her School Teacher Is The Cutest Thing You’ll Witness On The Internet Today!

Selena Gomez has been away from her concerts but she’s got a billion other ways to stay relevant amongst her massive fan base. She’s quite active on TikTok while also sharing updates on Instagram. The actress recently enjoyed a gal-pal outing with BFF Taylor Swift and Nicola Peltz. But what’s stuck with us currently is her throwback video at the age of 5, complaining about her school. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Sel has been a part of showbiz since the age of 7. She used to sing and play with her father in the family band, before rising to prominence with Barney & Friends. Gomez went on to do a few other smaller roles before winning it big with Disney. She played the role of Alex Russo in Wizards Of Waverly Place, a role fans reminisce till date.

A clip dated August 18, 1997, is going viral where the tiny version of Selena Gomez was seen busy conversing on the telephone. She was dressed in a cute white t-shirt and tied her hair in two half ponytails. The little munchkin complained about her school teacher and said she was going “crazy” and needed help.

Shared by her fan page, @sellygrooves, Selena Gomez was heard screaming, “Teacher said I gotta do all of this stuff again. I gotta do it by myself.. uh-huh! Teacher said I gotta do it, I’m gonna go crazy. You gotta help me here… you better gurl.”

Check out the full conversation below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sellygrooves

Netizens were in awe as they came across the video, many even compared her to Alex Russo from Wizards of Waverly Place.

A user wrote, “Her expression are still the same she didn’t change”

Another commented, “She’s so mature at that age”

“The moment they realize she needs to go into acting,” another wrote.

A comment read, “She didn’t play Alex Russo…..she IS Alex Russo”

Isn’t that adorable?

