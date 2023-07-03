Justin Bieber is a massive name in the music industry and became famous very early. He was a teenager when he made it big in showbiz and has always been in the limelight owing to his personal and professional life. Today, we bring you a throwback to when he was linked with billionaire’s daughter Nicola Peltz, who is now married to legendary football player David Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham and penned a note on Instagram talking about ‘Faith’ and later mentioned ‘Netflix & Chill’ without knowing the meaning of the same. Scroll below to learn how fans trolled the actor on his Instagram post!

Justin enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 293 million followers on Instagram. He often gives fans a glimpse of his luxurious life and his passion for creating music, and we adore his pictures with his wife, Hailey Bieber, on the platform.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about throwback scoop, Justin Bieber was once linked to Nicola Peltz in 2016, and amid the rumours, he penned a note on his Instagram account that read, “I don’t always feel god’s presence, I feel it may be human distractions or maybe i’m letting lies detour me from accessing it. Regardless it doesn’t stop me from seeking. Although it’s frustrating I’m reminded that relationships take work, even with God!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Another write-up followed his post: “I’d rather be lonely than to hang out with just anyone to not feel lonely.. They have to be awesome or I’m Netflix and chill”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Little did Justin Bieber know the meaning of ‘Netflix and Chill’, and fans started trolling him in the comments. Reacting to the post, a user commented, “Does he know what the chill is”

Another user commented, “I don’t think…he understands…what Netflix and chill means lmao”

A third commented, “DO YOU KNOW WHAT NETFLIX AND CHILL MEANS MY LOVE”

What are your thoughts on Justin getting trolled over using ‘Netflix & Chill’ without knowing its meaning? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Hailey Bieber Sheds Light On Fans Pitting Her Against Selena Gomez & Says “That Can Be Really Dangerous,” Netizens Troll Her “She Can Never Keep Sel’s Name Out Of Her Mouth”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News