Who would have thought that a movie that has enjoyed an extensive marketing campaign, has been one of the most anticipated flicks for a long time, was advocated by none other than Tom Cruise ( not directly), will go on to supremely underperform not just at the global Box Office, but will be a embarrassing dud at the domestic too? Yes, we are indeed talking about The Flash, that was riding on a very massive buzz, both positive and negative. But it turns out that it has not reflected in the collections at all.

If you are unaware, The Flash, was DCU’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was set to open the gates of time travelling and brought together Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Batman, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, and more. The movie directed by Andy Muschietti was touted to be a very promising one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But while it opened to good reviews from the critics, the same did not sample when it came to the footfall in the theatres. As per a new reports, the movie has not even managed to touch $100 Million milestone domestically in two weeks, which might end up making it the worst Box Office flip Warner Bros has ever faced in its history. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Recently, a report from a Box Office analyst Luiz Fernando, broke down how The Flash was made at a budget of $200 Million, and a separate $150 Million was invested in marketing it. Now that the movie stands at $245.3 Million gross globally, it might end up making Warner Bros lose a whole lot of investment by the time it ends its theatrical run.

It was said that the studio could have lost less if it was released directly on HBO Max.

Turns out, The Flash has managed to only make $99 Million in the domestic market, which makes the dent deeper. So as per the portal, if the movie continues to be on the same pace at the Box Office, Warner Bros is witnessing the biggest Box Office flop in its history. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Daniel Radcliffe Once Talked About How Difficult It Was To Shoot Losing Virginity With A Man In ‘Kill You Darlings’: “Gay S*x Scenes, Especially For The First Time, Is F*cking Painful”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News