The Marvel Cinematic Universe, while trying to establish its strong feat back after a very tumultuous year, is also rubbing shoulders with one of the most spoken about controversies. Yes, we are talking about the presence of Jonathan Majors, aka Kang The Conqueror, aka He Who Remains, who is right now immersed neck deep in controversies. While the biggest debate amongst the fan is about whether Disney should continue employing him or part ways, the bosses have continued to keep silent. Turns out Loki 2 credit list is saying a lot.

Jonathan, entered the Marvel Cinematic y as Kang, the big villain of the Multiverse saga after Thanos was defeated in Avengers: Endgame in the summation of the Infinity Saga. He made his debut with Disney+ series Loki as a Kang variant named He Who Remains. Majors appeared in Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania as Victor Timely (another variant). The studio had planned an illustrious future for him.

But everything went for a toss when he was accused of assault and was arrested leading to a trial, that is now due in August. But seems like Jonathan Majors’ controversy hasn’t affected MCU much because as per the latest update, the actor continues to have a very prominent role in Loki season 2. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per The Direct, Loki 2, which is due this October, has all the major names in the credit list. The list rolled out by Disney, names the main star Tom Hiddleston and mamu more before listing Jonathan Majors, Owen Wilson, and Key Huy Quan with the term “with.” The with means that the actor has a key part, may not be lengthier but a pivotal one. Key debuts into MCU as a TVA officer.

However, Jonathan Majors is on the main list, and if the report is to go by further, he will be seen in at least three episodes of Loki 2. While recasting rumours for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty keeps resurfacing on the internet, Majors still has a good role in the series. This could also be because the show was shot way before the accusations came into limelight, and the studio chose not to reshoot since it is a big chunk that the Kang star is involved in.

We will know when Loki 2 hits Disney+ on October 6, 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

