Marvel has had a rough time for some time now since the last few films didn’t do as expected. It seems the studio is being very cautious about its future projects. As a result of that Loki season 2 release date has been pushed back again, or so what the rumours are saying. The Studio is facing numerous problems, including Hollywood’s writers’ strike and Jonathan Majors, aka Kang’s arrest. The show starring Tom Hiddleston has new updates about its release, and when is that? Keep reading to find out!

Hiddleston‘s Loki became an adored character for the fans, which ended up having its own series. The first season of the show came out in 2021. For the first time in this series, the audience saw one of Kang’s variants, He Who Remains, along with Loki’s female variant, Sylvie, played by Sophia Di Martino. The MCU got broadened with the introduction of TVA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tom Hiddleston starrer Loki season 2 was initially said to release in March or July this year but it seems highly unlikely now. A report in The Cosmic Circus claims that Marvel Studios is aiming for a fall release. Previously there was news that the series will be released in September but as per the sources of the media outlet, it has now shifted to October. However, the reasons behind this have not yet been specified, and neither has there been any official news from the Studios’ side.

Earlier, in an interview with Variety, Owen Wilson said that Loki season 2 is expected to arrive at the end of summer or September this year. The dynamics have shifted with the strike and Majors‘ arrest; hence, it’s feasible if the series comes out in October, per the rumours. Marvel is yet to make the official announcement.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Marvel’s Blade Feels The Heat Of Ongoing Writers’ Strike, Release Date To Be Impacted?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News