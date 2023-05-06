Leonardo DiCaprio seems to be divulging his reputation of dating only women below 25 years old as he gets spotted with Gigi Hadid again hanging out. They were reportedly casually dating one another but the romance fizzled out soon. But the duo is rekindling romance rumours with their latest outing. Keep reading to find out everything about it in detail.

Previously, Gigi was in a serious relationship with former One Direction member Zayn Malik. The couple also have a daughter together named Khai. On the other hand, Leo was also in a relationship with Camila Morrone, with whom he apparently broke up after she turned 25. Gigi and Leo sparked dating rumours sometime around September last year.

As per a report in Page Six, Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio were spotted with a large group of over 20 people in Manhattan’s Soho neighbourhood. They were seen leaving Cipriani Downtown early Friday morning. According to the report’s sources, Gigi and Leo were not sitting next to each other during the meal. Even while leaving the Italian restaurant, they were spotted leaving the place separately with an interval of about three minutes.

Leonardo DiCaprio left the place at 1:51 am, followed by Gigi Hadid at 1:54 am. Leo was wearing a black jacket with a black t-shirt underneath. He paired it up with blue denim and a pair of white sneakers. He had a crossbody bag, a baseball cap and a black mask on.

Gigi Hadid was seen wearing a white t-shirt with a long brown coat and blue jeans. She, too, had a cap on her as she could be seen walking out of the eatery. Their photos have been doing the rounds on Twitter and shared by several fan accounts and media outlets.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, are spotted out together AGAIN as they leave New York City hotspot – amid reignited romance rumors. Gigi kept a low profile in a baseball cap and long brown coat On Friday Gigi reemerged in the big Apple as she donned a light gray outfit pic.twitter.com/TKoKqCYKoY — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) May 6, 2023

In March, Gigi and Leo were seen partying together at the same pre-Oscar bash. A few days ago, at the 2023 Coachella, Leo was seen partying with Bradley Cooper’s ex, Irina Shayk, which again sparked dating rumours. Although there have been comments from their reps, previously, a source had revealed that Hadid is currently focusing on her daughter and keeping things casual with Leo.

