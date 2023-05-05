



Bella Hadid is currently one of the top models in the world and a name people all across the globe know. While she may have initially been known as Gigi Hadid’s younger sister or even Yolanda Hadid’s youngest daughter, Bella has made a name for herself over the year and is sought after by brands to walk the ramp or model their creation in shoots.

Advertisement

And whenever she does any – or even steps out for a meal with friends, she always sets fashion goals and gets the temperature soaring. Today, we are taking you back to when the model posed seductively in the water and had her s*xy a*s on display for the world to see.

Advertisement

In a January 2020 post shared by fashion photographer Mert Alas, Bella Hadid looked flawless beauty soaking in some Vitamin D as she lounged in shallow water. Shared with the caption, “MISSONI with @bellahadid shot by #mertandmarcus 🔥fire was colder than her #bellahadid,” the picture saw Bella striking a pose as she sat atop a black box.

For the shoot, Bella Hadid wore a s*xy, but barely there bikini from the Italian luxury fashion house Missoni which is known for its colourful knitwear designs. While the knitwear bikini top came with statement black-and-copper gathered straps and hid her b**b (we think it’s more to do with the pose than the ensemble’s neckline), the model’s a*s was on display for the world to see.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mert Alas (@mertalas)

Keeping the accessories to a minimum, Hadid opted for a fine beaded chain around the neck and a chunky anklet on one foot. Keep the makeup natural; the model had her brown locks tied in place. While the image looks s*xy, we have to say the silhouette she created with her derrière on the black box and her upper body twist to have her head in the body but still look into the camera lens is the real winner here.

From 1-10, how hot is this throwback bikini look of Bella Hadid? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: BLACKPINK’s Jennie Poses Sultrily In Her Calvin Klein Two-Piece Collection & Flashes Her Washboard Abs & Underb**bs, Alexa Play ‘Pretty Savage’!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News