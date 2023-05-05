BLACKPINK is one of the leading all-girls K-pop bands in South Korea that has gained popularity all over the world with her songs, albums, and savage but cute attitude. The group consists of Rose, Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo. Jennie is not only a singer in their group but also quite a well-versed rapper. However, apart from their singing skills, BLACKPINK’s fashion sense is also commendable.

Now, recently, BLACKPINK’s Jennie has collaborated with Calvin Klein and broke the internet with her hot & s*xy looks. And today, we will be discussing one of her looks which was s*xy and spicy in all senses. Keep scrolling to check it out!

Jennie has collaborated with Calvin Klein, and the BLACKPINK fans and Twitterati have gone into a frenzy as nobody could handle her hotness. Jennie looked absolutely amazing in the CK endorsement. While she posed in bralettes and knickers for the brand, it was her this look took out breath away. She posed sultrily in an olive green full-sleeve crop top and a matching mini skirt. She flashed her washboard abs and underb**bs through it, making us go gaga over her look.

Check it out as Pop Base shared the look on Twitter:

BLACKPINK's Jennie for her own Calvin Klein collection. pic.twitter.com/XcQkmSyBUA — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 4, 2023

For makeup, Jennie opted for a subtle look with defined brows, double eye-lid makeup with mascara-laden lashes, soft peachy blush and plumpy glossy lip shade. She kept her hair open and lifted it up in a s*xy way.

Here’s take a look at Jennie’s world for Calvin Klein:

this is JENNIE’s world. 💭 Jennie for Calvin Klein. the limited-edition capsule collection is available May 10th. by Hong Jang Hyun. pic.twitter.com/zUEJA47UFM — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) May 4, 2023

Recently, Jennie even debuted at the Met Gala 2023, dolled up in a Chanel ensemble. She was wearing a white sleeveless short dress with bow detailing in the middle and featured pleats at the end. She added a black choker to accessorise, a pair of black gloves and a black stocking underneath her dress to accentuate the look. She kept her makeup all glam and completed it by adding a white flower to her hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

Well, let us know your thoughts about BLACKPINK Jennie’s Calvin Klein look.

