Disha Patani is the Indian brand ambassador for Calvin Klein and the actress has time and again shared pictures wearing bra and panties on her Instagram handle. Back in 2019, when Disha shared a picture wearing CK lingerie, her photoshoot literally broke the internet because she looked drop-dead gorgeous in the same. However, the beauty got trolled for sharing the picture around CAA protests in the country.

The Citizenship Amendment Act protests took place back in 2019 when Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by the government of India.

Disha Patani who happens to be the brand ambassador for Calvin Klein shared a picture on her Instagram wearing the signature black bra and panty. The Malang actress looked breathtakingly hot in the same and broke the internet with her stunning pictures.

Take a look at it here:

The ad campaign didn’t go well with the citizens of our country. Netizens started trolling her for shooting an ad campaign on her social media during the CAA protests.

A user commented, “Desh yaha jala pada hai aur inhe yaha chaddiya bikane se phursat nahi”. Another user commented, “Hindustan me aag lagi padi he, or inko chaddiyan bechni hai”. A third user commented, “Pura desh me protest hai aur inko dekho”.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe and while Jackie Shroff was also a part of the film, he subtly hinted that the actress and his son, Tiger Shroff are in a relationship.

What are your thoughts on Disha getting trolled for promoting Calvin Klein during the CAA protests? Tell us in the comments below.

