SBS’s ongoing K-drama, Our Movie, led by Jeon Yeo-Been and Namkoong Min, is almost at the last leg of the series. The final two weeks of its run began with great news as the drama earned quite a good amount of viewership ratings from the initial phase of the series. Viewers are loving the arc of each character and how the story is unfolding each week.

For those who don’t know, the storyline revolves around Lee Je-Ha, a director who followed in his father’s footsteps and entered the film industry. After making his first successful movie, he took a 5 year gap to overcome a jinx. He decides to make the second movie about a romance story involving someone who has a limited lifetime. On the other hand, there’s Lee Da-Eum, an aspiring actress who lives life like today is her last day, as she suffers from a rare and incurable disease and doesn’t know how long she will live. What happens between them in the drama is all about it.

What Is Our Movie’s Current Viewership Rating?

On July 11, 2025, Our Movie kicked off its final two-week run with an episode that saw a rise in viewership ratings. According to Nielsen Korea (via Soompi), the latest episode of the SBS drama earned an average nationwide rating of 3.8 percent, making it the highest score in the last three weeks.

'It is endlessly sad to not have someone you love by your side. No one really knows when that sorrow ends. But if I have to live with it forever, I guess I have to love this sorrow that is deep in my heart.' #ourmovie pic.twitter.com/tAEZk1pKIP — mish (@alldramahours) July 5, 2025

In episode 9 of Friday-Saturday drama, Lee Je-Ha (Namkoong Min) and Lee Da-Eum (Jeon Yeo-Been) have started dating each other in real life while dealing with other issues, from dating rumors to preferential treatment in auditions. They even deal with the upcoming breakup sequence with much sincerity, as they chose love over everything else despite knowing how it’s going to end.

The storyline beautifully goes back and forth from their real lives to their set lives and how they find each other back despite all the problems, which makes this drama even more realistic and relatable. Viewers have been sharing their love and giving positive reactions to the drama. However, it wasn’t the same in the beginning phase of Our Movie. Many people slammed the series for not having a captivating plot, while others criticized the show-burning romance between the lead actors. Namkoong Min had even asked his viewers to be patient and keep watching their drama to know what happens at the end.

However, Our Movie fell behind to top Big Bet’s viewership rating. MBC’s latest special broadcast of the Disney+ series, which was first released in 2022, took the first spot in the same time slot with an average nationwide rating of 4.8 percent. Well, if you haven’t started to stream Our Movie yet, watch it on Hulu or Wavve, or Disney+.

