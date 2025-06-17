One of South Korea’s most popular and celebrated actors, Nam Goong-Min, has returned to the world of K-dramas with his new series, Our Movie. It also stars Jeon Yeo-Been (popularly known for Vincenzo). On June 13, 2025, the K-drama premiered on SBS, and within two days of its release, it showed quite low viewership ratings, which led to early criticism.

As soon as the criticism increased, Nam Goong-Min, the lead actor in the series, took to his personal social media account and shared a post with a headline where he was labeled as suffering from the “humiliation of being last place in ratings.” He accepted the low ratings and talked about his confidence in the show.

Nam Goong-Min Urges Viewers To Wait Till Episode 5 Before Judging Our Movie

Nam Goong-Min wrote in his post as per KBIzoom, “Despite the provocative title, the article proves someone actually watched our drama. Thank you so much. Even though the current ratings are low, I am incredibly confident in our work. Please give us just until episode 5. If by then we don’t show a clear turnaround, feel free to scold me even more harshly. I will take full responsibility.” There was a continuous concern as Goong-Min returned to SBS after three years with a slow-burn romance with not-so-shock treatment involved.

Previously, at a press conference for Our Movie, Nam Goong-Min talked about the concerns and said, “Do we have a competitive edge? None. There are no provocative or dopamine-inducing scenes or direction. If high ratings are tied to shock value, this might struggle. But if a less provocative show turns out well, that would be an even bigger achievement. So I’m confident. From a production perspective, the outcome was better than expected.”

For those who don’t know, in Our Movie, while Nam Goong-Min plays a director, Jae-Ha, Jeon Yeo-Been portrays a terminally ill actress, Da-Eum. Ahead of this drama, there was a lot of buzz as people were excited to see the new pair on-screen, but given the Friday-Saturday slot and the slow storyline, it somehow lost its charm. It opened with a 4.2% viewership rating, but on its second episode, which was released on June 14, 2025, it saw a slight dip in the rating with 3.3%.

Now, the internet is divided. Some are validating and appreciating the storyline, while others just found it boring. A few people suggested that the actors have done a great job, but some people commented on how Jeon Yeo-Been’s voice sounds forced and artificial. Our Movie is currently receiving mixed reviews, but on X (previously known as Twitter), fans are trying to promote it in the right way.

One shared, “#ourmovie deserves a chance. It is an ode to the making of stories and cinema —how art transcends time, how one lives a hundred times over through the sole act of surrendering to creation. Melodramas may not be everyone’s cup of tea but if it is, you will not regret it!” Another X user commented, “I think anyone who doesn’t watch this is missing out on a masterpiece.”

#ourmovie deserves a chance. It is an ode to the making of stories and cinema —how art transcends time, how one lives a hundred times over through the sole act of surrendering to creation. Melodramas may not be everyone’s cup of tea but if it is, you will not regret it! pic.twitter.com/RKkKsi94Ny — mish (@alldramahours) June 15, 2025

I think anyone who doesn’t watch this is missing out on a masterpiece — Veronica (@veronicankm) June 15, 2025

i rarely watch melodramas lately but our movie literally cured my kdrama slump and it’s actually good to tune in to tbh https://t.co/Xw3s0eFH6M — astrid🐧 (@augstsl_) June 16, 2025

I need to know why I don’t see anyone talking about THIS kdrama!! So far we only have 2 episodes and I’m already completely moved by them. These two will make me cry a lot, but I will love having my heart broken by them #OurMoviepic.twitter.com/9tAhupKY9v — 𝑩𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒆. (@smoakxdoe) June 15, 2025

Well, what do you think about Our Movie? Let us know.

Check out the trailer here:

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: 5 K-Drama Stars Who Underwent Extreme Weight Loss For Roles – Ji Chang-Wook To Park Min-Young

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News