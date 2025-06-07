K-dramas have always had a wide international audience, but in recent times, the OTT platforms have helped them expand globally. Be it Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, or Netflix, people can now access these K-dramas more efficiently. Among all the OTT platforms, Netflix has taken over many newly made K-dramas.

While many viewers enjoy these series as they are, others who began their K-drama journey long ago realized that the changes in every drama have been affecting its essence. Many viewers have pointed out these changes; scroll ahead to find out.

Subtitles Not Appropriate

One of the major issues has been flawed subtitles in the K-dramas. From botched translations to westernized changes in the translation, many bilingual viewers find it inappropriate. They pointed out what Netflix has been lacking. The subtitles that are given can often strip away the cultural context and deeper meaning in the process of making it straightforward for clarity.

For example, sometimes, Netflix changes terms like ‘oppa’ (a term used by women to their older brothers or close male friends) with the original character’s names. Many viewers even pointed out that Netflix often glosses over the differences between jondaemal (formal/polite speech) and banmal (informal speech). It happened in Squid Game as well. Many called out Netflix for butchering Han Mi-Nyeo’s dialogue by mistranslating it.

One such Squid Game fan wrote (via Koreaboo), “The English translation says, ‘I’m not a genius, but I can work it out.’ What she actually said was, ‘I’m very smart, I just never got a chance to study.’ That is a huge trope in Korean media. The poor person that is clever and smart, but isn’t wealthy. That is a huge part of her [Han Mi Nyeo] character. Everything she says, is being botched […] all the writers want you to know about her, is that.”

Formatting Of Episodes & Seasons

K-dramas generally air for one season, consisting of 12-16 episodes. They usually premiere weekly or bi-weekly and wrap up the storyline by the 12th or 16th episode. Any series getting a second season is a rare case, like Alchemy of Souls.

However, now Netflix has been splitting K-dramas into two parts, and Part 2 is released months or even years after Part 1. For example, The Glory—Song Hye-Kyo’s drama Part 1 was released in December 2022, and Part 2 was scheduled for March 2023. Fans had to wait a long time to finish the series. Many have spoken about this issue on Reddit.

Explicit S*xual Content

Ever since Netflix took charge of making K-dramas, especially in thrillers and romantic dramas, we get to see more gritty and explicit se*xual content onscreen that goes against the broadcasting guidelines of South Korea for television. Many viewers have pointed it out and stated how uncomfortable they felt while watching them. Other international viewers even claimed that they started watching K-drama because of the slow-burn romance and ‘clean content’, because it was like a breath of fresh air after watching Hollywood content.

However, Netflix’s way of showing scenes has definitely affected a lot of viewers. One such viewer took to X (previously known as Twitter) and wrote, “Yes!!!! This whole sex +18 plus thing needs to go. That’s the reason why I first started watching kdramas because they didn’t have that. Living in western society everything we watch is full of sex and nudity 24/7 and I’m sick of it so I hope kdramas don’t follow this path.”

Yes!!!! This whole sex +18 plus thing needs to go. That’s the reason why I first started watching kdramas because they didn’t have that. Living in western society everything we watch is full of sex and nudity 24/7 and I’m sick of it so I hope kdramas don’t follow this path🥲😔 https://t.co/gvvJvtbZiV — Mads🧚‍♂️ (@kdramaticsxo) November 21, 2021

The viewer further claimed, “Also I’m not really talking about a kiss or one non graphic sex scene tbh, I think that’s what can be the best thing in a romance drama when you’re looking forward to that and the chemistry building. In general, It’s more like the fact a kdrama is based on sex as a common theme.”

Also I’m not really talking about a kiss or one non graphic sex scene tbh, I think that’s what can be the best thing in a romance drama when you’re looking forward to that and the chemistry building. In general, It’s more like the fact a kdrama is based on sex as a common theme. — Mads🧚‍♂️ (@kdramaticsxo) November 21, 2021

Another X user commented on that post, “Right if its related to the show I’m fine with it but some kdramas don’t really need it.” One of them stated, “I totally agree with you. But maybe for a different reason. I watch kdrama in classes so I don’t want people to look over their shoulders and see me watching that stuff.”

Well, what do you think?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

