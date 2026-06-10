Just when it seemed like the mystery around Netflix’s Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa couldn’t get any bigger, there comes yet another surprise. Ekta Kapoor is back on Netflix with her explosive reality show Lock Upp, season 2, four years after its first season. In a powerful creative partnership set to redefine Indian reality entertainment, Balaji Telefilms is bringing its reality format Lock Upp to Netflix.

The collaboration marks a significant moment for both entertainment powerhouses, combining Balaji’s high drama shows with Netflix’s global reach to deliver a high-impact unscripted experience.

Lock Upp Season 2 Announcement

Created by Ekta Kapoor, Lock Upp became a breakout reality phenomenon for its daring format, raw emotional confrontations, and intense survival-driven gameplay. The show will launch on Netflix with a larger scale, sharper twists, and a reimagined season designed for today’s streaming audiences. Following the official announcement, masked qaidis (prisoners) took over the streets, sparking curiosity among fans.

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Lock Upp Season 2 Hosts & Release Date

The first season was hosted by Kangana Ranaut, but she will not be returning for the Netflix show. Lock Upp Season 2 will be hosted by choreographer Farah Khan and actor Riteish Deshmukh, performing jailer duties. The duo is seen navigating the jail cells, intensifying speculation about what awaits inside Lock Upp.

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LockUpp: Sach ya Saza arrives June 27 on Netflix!

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