Bollywood’s charismatic star Salman is renowned for making some of the most iconic movies. Audiences have always been impressed by his larger-than-life persona and on-screen presence. However, not many people are aware of Salman Khan’s sensitive and emotional side. In a recent podcast discussion, Farah Khan revealed aspects of Salman Khan’s nature that go beyond his tough attitude that viewers have seen over the years. She revealed that although people have witnessed Salman’s harsh side on film, he actually has a kind heart.

“Salman internalized his pain. But inside, he’s soft like wax,” Farah Khan said while revealing the actor’s emotional side.

Salman Khan’s Emotional Brooklyn Bridge Scene In Jaan-E-Mann

Farah recounted a particularly touching scene from the 2006 movie Jaan-E-Mann, in which Salman Khan gave one of his most genuine performances while filming a scene on New York City’s famous Brooklyn Bridge. She claimed that the actor didn’t use glycerin or other cinematic techniques; instead, the feeling emerged organically.

“My heart broke then when he cried on the Brooklyn Bridge; he actually cried. If you see that song, there is no glycerin, nothing. He just broke down crying over there, and it was just magic. And then I also broke down crying,” she revealed.

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Akshay Kumar Praises Salman Khan’s Natural Emotional Acting

This is not the first time we’ve heard a celebrity talk about Salman Khan. In an earlier interview, Akshay Kumar said, “I always say, if there’s any male actor who cries naturally onscreen, it’s Salman Khan. When he cries, you actually feel the pain.”

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Salman Khan’s Next Film: Battle Of Galwan

Salman Khan has established himself as one of Bollywood’s most fashionable and captivating performers over the years. He is frequently seen in action-packed roles, such as the well-known Dabangg character, but those who have worked with the superstar know him only as sensitive and empathetic.

Salman Khan’s highly awaited upcoming movie is Battle of Galwan. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salma Khan under the Salman Khan Films brand. The movie offers an unwavering depiction of courage, selflessness, and tenacity. Chitrangada Singh also plays a significant part in the movie.

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