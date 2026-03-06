Salman Khan may have slowed down now, but there was a time he ruled the box office. Even today, the 100 crore club is the minimum expectation from a Bhaijaan release. He tops the Koimoi’s Star Ranking chart. With Battle Of Galwan, he can set all new milestones. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs (based on Indian net collection only), such as the 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each are given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood.

Salman Khan rules at #1 in Koimoi’s Star Ranking

Bhaijaan is one of the rare actors with 10+ films in the 100 crore club. The recent few years have not been upto the mark. But we’re expecting a big comeback with Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle Of Galwan.

Currently, Salman Khan leads with 2850 points. This includes 11 films in the 100 crore club, 4 films in the 200 crore club, and 3 films in the 300 crore club. While Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sunny Deol, among others, have made their 500 crore debut, our 60-year-old superstar is yet to achieve the feat. Meanwhile, he also has one film in the list of top 10 overseas grossers, which has earned him an additional 50 points.

Can Battle Of Galwan gain him 3000 points?

The upcoming war action drama only needs to earn 200 crore at the box office to help Salman Khan enter the 3000 club in Koimoi’s Star Ranking. That looks like an easily achievable feat. However, the last few films have lacked in content. So the cine-goers would rely on the early reviews to book their tickets. Fingers crossed!

Here’s the breakdown of Salman Khan’s 2850 points:

11 films in the 100 crore club (Dabangg, Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Jai Ho, Tubelight, Race 3, Dabangg 3, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Sikandar) = 1100 points

4 films in the 200 crore club (Kick, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Bharat, and Tiger 3) = 800 points

3 films in the 300 crore club (Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai) = 900 points

1 film in the top 10 Bollywood overseas grossers (Bajrangi Bhaijaan) = 50 points

Check out the detailed ranking of Koimoi’s Star Power Index here.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Assi Box Office Collection Day 14: Wraps Up 2nd Week With 24% Budget Recovery, Anubhav Sinha’s Film Is A Disaster!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News