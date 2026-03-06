Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha’s courtroom drama Assi is a box office disaster. In two weeks of its box office run, it hasn’t been able to touch the 10 crore mark. There’s only been a 24% recovery in the budget so far. Scroll below for a detailed box office report!

Assi Box Office Collection Day 14

According to estimates, Assi added only 20 lakh to its kitty on day 14. It has witnessed a further decline from 30 lakh garnered on the previous day. Along with a mixed word-of-mouth, there’s also competition from O’Romeo, The Kerala Story 2, and other ongoing releases. So, the footfalls have been poor, and it seems like the audience has rejected Benaras Mediaworks and T-Series‘ production.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office has reached 9.58 crore net. Only one Bollywood film in 2026 has been able to gain the success tag so far, which is Border 2. Unfortunately, Taapsee Pannu’s film has joined the list of disasters. Including GST, the gross total comes to 11.30 crore.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 6.95 crore

Week 2: 2.63 crore

Total: 9.58 crore

What is the budget of Assi?

The Bollywood courtroom drama is made on a budget of 40 crore. In two weeks, only 24% of the total budget has been recovered. With a deficit of over 30 crore, Assi will end its theatrical journey as a box office flop.

Assi Box Office Day 14 Summary

Budget: 40 crore

India net: 9.58 crore

Budget recovery: 24%

India gross: 11.30 crore

Overseas gross: 1.3 crore

Worldwide gross: 12.6 crore

Verdict: Flop

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

