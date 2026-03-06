The Kerala Story 2, starring Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia, has completed its first week and has been a decent run at the Indian box office so far. Considering the sequel factor, the film has fetched underwhelming numbers, but if we look at them in isolation, collections have been decent. It’s on track to recover the entire budget through domestic earnings, thus ensuring a success tag in the coming days. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 7!

How much did The Kerala Story 2 earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

The Bollywood drama released in theaters on February 27. It opened to mixed-to-negative reviews from critics, and even word of mouth has been similar. However, it attracted a certain section of the audience, thus ensuring some footfall. Speaking about day 7 collection, it earned an estimated 2.4 crore, down 31.42% from day 6’s 3.5 crore. Overall, it has earned 22.55 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 26.6 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 75 lakh

Day 2 – 4.65 crore

Day 3 – 4.75 crore

Day 4 – 2.5 crore

Day 5 – 4 crore

Day 6 – 3.5 crore

Day 7 – 2.4 crore

Total – 22.55 crore

For those who don’t know, The Kerala Story did a business of 81.36 crore net during the opening week. If a comparison is made, The Kerala Story 2 made 72.28% less earnings during the opening week, which is a huge difference.

All set to enter the safe zone

The Kerala Story 2 was reportedly made at a budget of 28 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 22.55 crore net, thus recovering 80.53% of the budget. It needs 5.45 crore more to recover the entire cost and enter the safe zone. With an expected lifetime collection of above 30 crore net, the film is all set to become a clean success and secure a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 28 crore

India net collection – 22.55 crore

Recovery – 80.53%

