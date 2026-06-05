The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor declare victory after regaining control of his company. Meanwhile, Phyllis asked Michael to help clear her name amid the setbacks she keeps facing in a loop. And lastly, Victoria worried about Nikki’s recurring medical issues.

The drama, the worries, the confessions, the alliances, the turmoils, the mess, and more are set to escalate in the coming weeks ahead. Here’s what the fans can expect from the June 5, 2026, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama series.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: June 5, 2026

The final episode of the week features Victor making good on a promise to Lily. Now that he has regained control of the family company, he is ready to make good on the promise he made to Lily about signing over Chancellor Industries to the Winters family. But will he make it happen or backpedal?

How will this change things for the business world in Genoa City? On the other hand, Holden and Audra are forced to face their past. Their past and their secrets have been kept under wraps by both of them for months, but it seems like it’s finally time for the truth to be uncovered. But by whom?

Is Claire behind this? After all, she was adamant about finding out what they were hiding. And then lastly, Sharon gives Phyllis the benefit of the doubt. It is not a secret that Phyllis is extremely competitive and always goes for the win. That’s what she really thought she was doing recently.

But her moves worked against her, and now she has lost the battle. It is not easy for her to accept that. And her relationships have taken a big beating due to her ambition as well. Even after saving Nick’s life, he wants nothing to do with her. But Sharon is more than grateful to Phyllius for the same.

The two may not have had a good equation initially, but the kidnapping last year did bring them closer together. And Sharon would not leave a friend in the dust. When she gives Phyllis the benefit of the doubt, what will the latter do? Is she going to grab it? Or will she refuse to grab the olive branch?

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Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers (June 4, 2026): Victoria Worries About Nikki While Phyllis Asks Michael To Help Clear Her Name

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