The previous episode of Days of Our Lives featured Xander being there for a devastated Sarah. On the other hand, Abe, Lexie, and Theo enjoyed time as a family. Meanwhile, Gwen had the story of a lifetime for Leo, but there was a catch. JJ and Javi bonded while Rolf gave EJ some disturbing news.

The drama, the worries, the secrets, the doubts, the danger, the shock, the mess, and more are about to escalate in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 4, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: June 4, 2026

The episode on Thursday features Rafe and Ari questioning Gabi. Is this about Philip? After all, the two were in love and happy together until she confessed to him the secret she had been keeping. And now Philip wants nothing to do with her. Is this what Rafe and Ari want to know more about?

What will she reveal? On the other hand, Sarah is torn between two lovers. Her marriage to Xander became estranged, and the two decided to move on. While Xander experienced flings, Sarah began to build something a lot more stable with Brady. But it’s not as easy with Xander always around.

After all, Sarah and Xander have a daughter, and their co-parenting keeps them around one another. And it’s not easy to ignore the remnant feelings. Especially after Xander was there for Sarah after what happened with her patient. Is this why she is feeling torn? Will she pick Xander or Brady?

Meanwhile, Julie and Foster have a first date. The two have created a strong bond of friendship and trust over the last few months, and it seems Foster is finally brave enough to take it a step forward. He asked her on a date, and she agreed. What exactly is in store for Julie and Foster now?

Elsewhere, Marlena, Belle, and Brady celebrate the emotional anniversary of John’s passing. It’s bound to be heart-wrenching when some members of the family get together to reminisce about the one they lost. It’s bound to be nostalgic. And lastly, Roman and Kate reconnect. But will this work out?

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Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers (June 3, 2026): Gwen Has A Story For Leo, Lexie Enjoys Time With Abe & Theo While JJ & Javi Bond

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