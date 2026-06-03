The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Deke being elated that his dreams are coming true now that he has been hired at Logan as a designer for their next line. On the other hand, Bill seized an opportunity to bring Will into the family fold now that he is fired from Forrester Creations.

The drama, the worries, the changes, the hirings, the plotting, the secrets, the romances, and more are about to elevate in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 3, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama show.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: June 3, 2026

The episode on Wednesday sees Ridge making an effort to grow closer to Hope. The two have never gotten along despite the history between Ridge and Hope’s mother Brooke. Even now that the two are married and Ridge is Hope’s stepfather, the tension and friction between them are evident.

Not only is she unhappy about Ridge refusing Brooke the co-CEO position, but also about Ridge not standing up for her when her fashion line was being put on the back burner. To add to it, Hope is displeased with her own mother for prioritizing Ridge over her. And now she has had enough.

Hope took a leave of absence and went on to sign with Logan, something that nobody at Forrester knows about. Ridge may have realized that he had made no effort to be close to his stepdaughter after remarrying Brooke. Is this why he is hoping to extend an olive branch? How will she react?

And then lastly, Electra is caught in the middle of a Spencer vs. Forrester feud. Punching RJ at the bar during the summer party led to some big consequences. RJ snitched to management, which included his father and half-sister. He asked them to fire Will, and after some convincing, they did.

And now Electra feels stuck between this war as she works at Forrester, but her boyfriend has been fired from the fashion house. What will be her next step now that her plans have been affected? Stay tuned for more.

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