Michael, a film based on the life of legendary singer and performer Michael Jackson, was released in U.S. theaters on April 24, 2026. Although Jaafar Jackson starrer currently holds a modest 39% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, it has received a stellar 97% audience score on the site. On the box office front, the Lionsgate release has earned $341.6 million in North America and has grossed $851.5 million worldwide so far, according to Box Office Mojo.

In doing that, Michael currently ranks as the second-highest-grossing movie of 2026 at the global box office, trailing only behind The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s $992.7 million haul. The Antoine Fuqua-directed musical drama also contributed the most in May 2026, becoming the first post-COVID May to gross over $1 billion in North America. And the fourth-biggest May of all time at the domestic box office.

For those of you who could not watch Michael on the big screen or want to watch it again from the comfort of your homes, there’s great news. The blockbuster film is now set to be launched on digital platforms. Keep scrolling to find out when and where you can watch it online in the U.S.

Michael Digital Release Date

According to a report by CBR, Michael will be available on digital from June 9, 2026, onwards. It is expected to be available to rent or purchase on various popular digital platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango in the U.S. from this date.

Moreover, the film will also be available on physical media (Blu-ray/DVD & 4K UHD) from July 14 onwards.

What Is Michael All About?

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the musical drama follows the life of Michael Jackson (played by Jaafar Jackson). It focuses on his journey from a gifted child performer to one of the most influential pop stars in history. It is also expected to explore his musical brilliance, global fame, and the personal pressures that came with massive stardom.

Michael Trailer

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