Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya OTT Verdict: Kay Kay Menon & Archana Puran Singh’s Show Opens Well!( Photo Credit – Prime Video)

The OTT landscape in 2026 is witnessing a shake-up, with non-Netflix streaming platforms dropping their biggest trump cards! Recently, Vir Hirani and Arshad Warsi’s Pritam & Pedro became the most-watched show of 2026. Now, the recently released Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, a social satire headlined by Kay Kay Menon and Archana Puran Singh, along with a great ensemble, has registered a good start on Prime Video!

The show has registered the second biggest debut for a show on Indian OTT in 2026, settling behind Netflix’s Taskaree! Meanwhile, it has registered the biggest debut viewership for a non-Netflix show in 2026, matching Made In India: A Titan Story, and Pritam & Pedro.

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya OTT Verdict

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 4.5 million, taking the top spot in the list of the most-watched web series streaming in India for the week of July 20 – 26, 2026, as per Ormax data. It would be interesting to see if the show witnesses a jump next week. It stars a great ensemble that includes Prasanna Bisht, Naveen Kasturia, Abhimanyu Singh, Deven Bhojani, and others.

Outperforming popular franchises like Aspirants S3, ABV has clearly generated strong word-of-mouth. With positive reception from the audience, it will be exciting to see if the series can sustain this momentum and rack up even higher numbers in the coming weeks.

Here are the debut-week viewership numbers for the top 5 web series that premiered in 2026 on any platform except Netflix. Numbers are provided by Ormax’s weekly report.

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya | Pritam & Pedro | Made In India: 4.5 Million Ab Hoga Hisaab: 4 Million Chiraiyaa: 3.8 Million Matka King: 3.4 Million Kaptaan | Sankalp: 3 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these shows have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming!

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Must Read: Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya Review: Kay Kay Menon’s Show On Education System Is Underprepared For Exam, But I’ll Let It Pass With Grace Marks!

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