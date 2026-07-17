Top 10 Most Viewed Shows Of 2026 On OTT From January To June!( Photo Credit – Prime Video/Netflix/JioHotstar)

The first half of 2026 has officially wrapped up, and the digital scorecard presents a brilliant shift in the viewership patterns amongst the audience. This year saw a major shift in the content pattern as well, with thrillers and action ruling the game. Eventually, it was the heartwarming stories that rose to the top! Currently, in the list of the top 10 most viewed shows of 2026 on OTT in the first half of the year, Jim Sarbh’s Made In India: A Titan Story rules at number 1!

Prime Video Rules The Top 10!

Amazon MX Player has pulled off the ultimate winner move with its corporate biographical drama, Made In India: A Titan Story, hooking the nation as the most viewed Indian series in the first half of 2026. However, Prime Video ultimately rules the top 10 list, taking the most spots!

Top 10 Most Viewed Shows On OTT In 2026

While Jim Sarbh as Xerxes Desai rules the top 10 most viewed shows on OTT in 2026, Divya Dutta follows and claimed the second spot with her social drama Chiraiya. The hard-hitting series dealing with patriarchal evils managed an incredible 16.3 million views.

Prime Video flexes by populating the maximum slots in this list with hits like Matka King and Gram Chikitsalay Season 2, Raakh, and TVF Aspirants S3. JioHotstar follows with three spots claimed by Chiraiya, Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar S2, and Inspector Avinash S2. Netflix claims only one spot with Emraan Hashmi’s Taskaree, turning the saving grace for the platform.

Check out the top 10 most-watched web series on OTT in the first half of 2026.

Made In India: 17.8 Million | Amazon MX Player Chiraiya: 16.3 Million | JioHotstar Taskaree: 14.2 Million | Netflix Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar S2: 12.6 Million | JioHotstar Matka King: 12.1 Million | Prime Video Gram Chikitsalay S2: 10.2 Million | Prime Video Aspirants S3: 9.7 Million | Prime Video Ab Hoga Hisaab: 9.3 Million | Amazon MX Player Inspector Avinash S2: 9.2 Million | JioHotstar Raakh: 9 Million | Prime Video

Note: The viewership numbers are the official data given by Ormax’s Half Yearly List of the most-viewed digital properties in the first half of the year (Jan 2026 – June 2026).

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For the reviews of all the top 10 shows, check out Koimoi’s web series review section.

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