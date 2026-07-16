Pritam & Pedro OTT Verdict: Arshad Warsi & Vir Hirani’s Series Enters Top 3 Most Viewed Shows Of 2026! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

When Rajkumar Hirani promises you entertainment, then it cannot go without being noticed or churning out good results! His debut show, Pritam & Pedro, which also marks the debut of his son Vir Hirani, alongside Arshad Warsi, has turned into an absolute digital explosion in week 2! JioHotstar’s latest comedy-drama is turning out to be an ultimate crowd pleaser.

While the show opened to a good reception in week 1, in its second week, the viewership numbers have completely rewritten the record books, with a 126.6% jump. The bromance is clearly working as the show is officially the second most-viewed Indian web series of 2026!

Pritam & Pedro OTT Verdict

As per the data by Ormax from July 6, 2026, to July 12, 2026, Pritam & Pedro, in its second week, garnered a viewership of 10.2 million on JioHotstar, compared to the 4.4 million views in its debut week. The total viewership in almost 10 days stands at 14.7 million.

Here are the viewership numbers for the most-viewed web series that premiered in 2026 on any platform. Numbers are compiled by Ormax and Netflix’s weekly report.

Chiraiyaa: 20 Million | JioHotstar Pritam & Pedro: 14.7 Million | JioHotstar Made In India: 13.7 Million | Amazon MX Player Taskaree: 11 Million | Netflix Matka King: 10.4 Million | Prime Video Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar S2: 10 Million | JioHotstar Sankalp: 9 Million | Amazon MX Player Ab Hoga Hisaab: 7.3 Million | Amazon MX Player Kaptaan: 6.6 Million | Amazon MX Player Gram Chikitsalay S2: 6.5 Million | Prime Video

Created by Rajkumar Hirani, the official synopsis of the show says, “When a tech-illiterate Goa cop is demoted to the cyber cell, he must team up with a quirky hacker to track down a minister’s kidnapped son and win back his old job.”

Pritam & Pedro OTT Viewership Summary!

Here is the breakdown of the viewership of the web series on JioHotstar.

Week 1: 4.5 Million

Week 2: 10.2 Million

Total: 14.7 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

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