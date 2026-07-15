Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 5 Update! (Photo Credit: T-Series)

Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 has comfortably entered the 100 crore club at the worldwide box office. The spree of success continues, as it has now emerged as Riteish Deshmukh’s 10th highest-grossing film of all time. Scroll below for the day 5 global update!

Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 5

According to estimates, Dhamaal 4 has collected 118.5 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 5 days. It has earned 101.5 crore gross in India, while the remaining 17 crore gross comes from the overseas markets.

The adventure comedy is currently the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film at the worldwide box office. Today, it will steal the 6th spot from Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo, which garnered 123.1 crore gross in its lifetime.

Enters Riteish Deshmukh’s top 10 grossers worldwide!

Dhamaal 4 has surpassed the 2014 comedy drama, Humshakals (105.28 crore). It now ranks as Riteish Deshmukh’s 10th highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. The next target is to beat Housefull (123.6 crore), which is likely to be achieved today as well.

This is another big win for Riteish in 2026, who achieved milestones as a director and actor with Raja Shivaji, which became the highest-grossing Marathi film in history.

Check out Riteish Deshmukh’s highest-grossing films worldwide (gross earnings) below:

Housefull 4: 280.27 crore Raid 2: 242.57 crore Total Dhamaal: 228.27 crore Housefull 3: 194.48 crore Housefull 2: 179.2 crore Ek Villain: 169.92 crore Grand Masti: 147.9 crore Raja Shivaji: 129.7 crore Housefull: 123.6 crore Dhamaal 4: 118.5 crore Humshakals: 105.28 crore

Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 5 Summary

India net: 86.02 crore

India gross: 101.5 crore

Overseas gross: 17 crore

Worldwide gross: 118.5 crore

Check out the day-wise box office collection of Dhamaal 4 in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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