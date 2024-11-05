Saif Ali Khan is a highly talented actor who got his due a little late. But he is now one of the most celebrated stars in the Indian film industry, trying his hands in different kinds of roles, which are also quite risky. His comic timings were appreciated in movies like Cocktail, but what he did in Humshakals is traumatizing for his fans. We are pretty sure some of you might not have even heard about the film, but there was one, and it was a great failure. Saif himself once expressed his embarrassment of doing that film. Scroll below for the deets.

It was released in 2014 and was directed by Sajid Khan. The movie featured Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ram Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Esha Gupta, and Bipasha Basu in the lead roles, with Satish Shah, Nawab Shah, Chunky Pandey, and Darshan Jariwala in supporting roles. It was highly criticized and underperformed at the box office.

According to Masala’s report, Saif Ali Khan once shared his regret about doing Humshakals. He said, “I was trying to be someone I’m not. The humor was not the kind I enjoy. My upcoming film, Happy Endings, is closer to the comedy I believe in and am known for.” He continued, “The film was very regressive. In fact, while watching it, I asked myself what I was doing in it.”

Saif Ali Khan added, “I’ve been introspecting a lot and will never repeat a mistake that was Humshakals.”

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan recently appeared in Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1, led by Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The actor also appeared in the finale episode of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 3.

Saif Ali Khan has Jewel Thief: The Red Sun Chapter and is teaming up with Siddharth Anand. He posted the news on social media and captioned it, “Back on set with my first hero! How can nothing change.”

