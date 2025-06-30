Not all movie love stories begin with hearts and roses. Some start with clashes behind the scenes. This turned out to be true for Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, a pair of Canadian actors whose red-hot chemistry in The Notebook first had a bumpy start. Though they sizzled on screen, word from the set says the aura was anything but cozy at first.

Ryan Gosling Wasn’t Keen on Working With Rachel McAdams Then Fell for Her

Ryan Gosling reportedly wasn’t keen on working with Rachel McAdams when filming began as per Entertainment Weekly. However, that very tension off-camera ended up fueling their onscreen fire. And that onscreen affair soon spilled over into real life as well.

the notebook, 2004 fun fact: rachel mcadams and ryan gosling hated each other during early weeks of filming pic.twitter.com/5mZOISbrcU — PopCulture (@notgwendalupe) January 12, 2024

Both the celebrities were born in London, Ontario. But, their pathways to fame followed different directions. Gosling hit the ground early. He scored a role on Disney’s The Mickey Mouse Club during the 1990s. The Half Nelson acted alongside rising icons like Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera.

McAdams, meanwhile, honed her craft in theatre school. She studied drama at York University in Toronto and got her break in the 2002 flick The Hot Chick. That comedy put her on Hollywood’s radar.

By 2004, fate (or casting) placed them in the same frame. The Notebook was based on the hit novel by Nicholas Sparks. A period romance set in the 1940s, it followed the love story of Noah and Allie. The two are from contrasting worlds tied together by fate, class struggles, and also by an undeniable appeal.

Gosling took on the role of Noah, the resolute laborer with a heart full of hope. McAdams played Allie, the spirited heiress. On screen, their chemistry was electric. But behind the curtain, you ask? Not quite smooth sailing.

Director Nick Cassavetes later revealed that Gosling once asked for a different co-star during filming. There was friction and misalignment. The two leads are not exactly on the same page.

But sometimes heat builds under pressure. As scenes went ahead, their dynamic shifted. The same spark that made their characters click kicked in off-set, too. By the time the film hit theaters, their offscreen romance had quietly bloomed.

Their post-film connection caught attention. The two first maintained a discretion, yet ultimately acknowledged they were in a relationship. Soon, public appearances followed.

At the 2005 MTV Movie Awards, they recreated the film’s legendary rain kiss onstage while receiving the “Best Kiss” award. That moment became a pop culture snapshot. Their off-screen romance followed a more subdued path. However, in 2007, the duo split, allegedly because of conflicting schedules and professional pressures.

20 years ago, Rachel McAdams & Ryan Gosling kissed on stage to celebrate that they won ‘Best Kiss’ for The Notebook pic.twitter.com/DPinSrK6fe — PopCulture (@notgwendalupe) June 21, 2025

Gosling’s Hollywood track remained steady, with roles in Half Nelson, Drive, and later La La Land. McAdams kept busy too, with sensations like Mean Girls, Spotlight, and Doctor Strange. Since 2011, Gosling has been with actor Eva Mendes. They’ve kept a low profile while raising their two daughters.

McAdams is currently in a committed relationship with screenwriter Jamie Linden. The couple welcomed a son in 2018, followed by a daughter in 2020.

