The new survival thriller Send Help delivers a shocking ending filled with revenge, violence, and psychological twists. Directed by Sam Raimi, the film stars Rachel McAdams as Linda Liddle, a talented but ignored employee, and Dylan O’Brien as Bradley, her selfish and disrespectful boss.

The story begins at a financial company where Linda is constantly overlooked despite her hard work. Bradley promises her a promotion but gives it to someone else instead. Their relationship changes completely after a plane crash leaves them stranded on a deserted island during a business trip.

Bradley suffers a serious leg injury, while Linda stays capable and physically strong. Using her survival skills and knowledge from watching Survivor, Linda builds a shelter, gathers food, and keeps herself alive. Soon, Bradley realizes he depends entirely on her.

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Why Does Linda Turn Evil In Send Help?

At first, Linda simply enjoys finally having power over Bradley after years of humiliation. However, the isolation and control begin to change her personality. She refuses to rescue Bradley immediately when he insults her and even hides opportunities for escape.

The movie takes a darker turn when Bradley’s fiancée, Zuri, arrives on the island searching for him. Linda secretly allows Zuri and another man to fall to their deaths instead of saving them. Later, viewers discover this was not an accident at all. Linda deliberately caused their deaths to keep her control over the situation.

Another major reveal comes when Bradley discovers a hidden luxury house on the island. Linda had secretly found it earlier and used its food, water, and supplies while pretending she was surviving naturally in the wild.

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How Does Bradley Die In Send Help?

The movie’s climax happens inside the luxury house. Linda corners Bradley with a shotgun and listens as he apologizes for the terrible way he treated her. Bradley claims Linda changed him and says he wants to stay with her forever.

For a moment, Linda seems unsure about killing him. But Bradley suddenly attacks after finding a missing weapon in the room. During the brutal fight, Bradley grabs the gun, but it is unloaded. Linda then beats him with a golf club.

Before delivering the final deadly blow, Linda corrects Bradley one last time about her position at work, saying, “Strategy and planning.”

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Send Help Ending Explained: What Does The Final Scene Mean?

The film jumps ahead nearly a year. Linda is rescued alone and becomes famous after writing a best-selling survival memoir. The public believes she was the only survivor of the crash.

In the final scene, Linda drives along the coast with a confident smile while Blondie’s “One Way or Another” plays in the background. Her expression suggests she has fully embraced her darker side.

In the end, Send Help is not just about survival. The film explores how power can corrupt anyone. Linda begins the story as a victim of abuse and disrespect, but by the end, she becomes just as dangerous and morally broken as the people who once hurt her.

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