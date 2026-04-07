Domestic Performance

Colleen Hoover’s latest adaptation, the romantic drama Reminders of Him, is now in its fourth week in theaters and continues to hold a spot in the top ten on the domestic box office chart. On Easter Sunday (April 5), it collected $0.5 million. After debuting with $18 million across 3,402 North American locations, the Vanessa Caswill-directed film recently added $2.2 million over the April 3-5 weekend.

This has taken its cumulative domestic total to $45.4 million after 23 days in theaters. As a result, it currently ranks as the eighth-highest-grossing film of 2026 at the domestic box office, according to Box Office Mojo’s annual chart.

Nears $50 Million Mark & Regretting You’s Domestic Earnings

As of now, Reminders of Him is roughly $3.5 million away from surpassing the domestic total of Colleen Hoover’s earlier adaptation, the 2025 film Regretting You, which earned $48.9 million domestically, as per Box Office Mojo.

The film is also about $4.6 million short of reaching the $50 million milestone. Whether it can cross these figures will depend on its weekday holds and upcoming weekend performances over the next few weeks.

As it continues its theatrical run, the Maika Monroe and Tyriq Withers starrer has already overtaken the North American totals of Iron Lung ($40.9 million) and Crime 101 ($36.6 million). It is now trailing just behind Sam Raimi’s survival horror Send Help. Here’s how much more Reminders of Him needs to earn to surpass it at the domestic box office.

Reminders of Him vs. Send Help – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the global and domestic box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Reminders of Him – Box Office Summary

North America: $45.4 million

International: $33.7 million

Worldwide: $79.1 million

Send Help – Box Office Summary

North America: $64.7 million

International: $29.3 million

Worldwide: $94 million

What The Above Numbers Indicate

The above figures suggest that while Reminders of Him has already overtaken Send Help in overseas earnings, the romantic drama’s domestic total is still short of Sam Raimi’s survival horror by roughly $19.3 million. Considering its current pace and stage in its theatrical run, it appears unlikely that the Colleen Hoover adaptation will be able to close that gap and achieve that target. However, the film’s final box office outcome should become clearer in the coming weeks.

What’s The Plot Reminders of Him?

After serving seven years in prison for a tragic accident that killed her boyfriend, Kenna Rowan (Maika Monroe) returns to her hometown hoping to rebuild her life and reconnect with the daughter she barely knows. However, the town is unwilling to forgive her past. Amid the hostility and tension, she forms an unexpected bond with Ledger Ward (Tyriq Withers), a former NFL player and local bar owner, offering her a chance at redemption.

Reminders of Him – Trailer

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