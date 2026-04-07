The Super Mario Galaxy Movie opened with magnificent box-office numbers, registering the biggest debut of the year. It is so impressive that the video game adaptation has already ranked among the top 20 highest-grossing Hollywood releases of the year. It will soon achieve the top rank by surpassing Project Hail Mary worldwide. Keep scrolling for more.

The animated sequel opened with strong numbers but failed to beat its predecessor’s global opening-weekend total. The movie is already close to breakeven and is expected to be one of the 2026 releases to cross the $1 billion worldwide mark.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s galactic opening weekend worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie collected a massive $190.8 million over the 5-day long Easter weekend at the domestic box office. It is, however, less than The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $204.6 million debut. It is the biggest opening weekend of the year.

Internationally, the animated sequel collected $181.8 million over the 5-day debut weekend across 80 international markets. It has surpassed The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $170.9 overseas opening weekend. Allied to the domestic debut weekend of $190.8 million, the worldwide total is $372.6 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Domestic – $190.8 million

International – $181.8 million

Worldwide – $372.6 million

Becomes 2026’s 2nd-highest-grossing Hollywood film worldwide

The animated sequel has surpassed the worldwide haul of Hoppers to become the second-highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year. It will soon outgross Project Hail Mary as the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2026.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood films of the year as per Box Office Mojo

Project Hail Mary – $421.6 million The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – $372.6 million Hoppers – $332.2 million Wuthering Heights – $239.4 million Scream 7 – $209.3 million Goat – $185.2 million Send Help – $94.03 million Reminders of Him – $79.1 million Crime 101 – $72.3 million 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – $58.5 million

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