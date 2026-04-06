The Pixar original animation, Hoppers, is moving swiftly to beat The Wild Robot at the worldwide box office after outgrossing it domestically. It earned solid numbers on its 5th weekend at the overseas box office. The movie has raked in more than twice its production cost so far, and it is keeping steady to hit break-even. Keep scrolling for the box office numbers.

How much has the film earned domestically on its 5th weekend?

The animated feature is now on track to beat Elemental’s domestic haul after scoring a strong 5th weekend. The Pixar original collected a solid $5.8 million on its Easter weekend at the domestic box office. It posted the 2nd-largest 5th weekend for an original animation in over a decade, and is only behind Elemental‘s $9.1 million. After its 5th weekend, the film’s domestic total has hit $149.6 million, missing the $150 million milestone by a whisker.

On track to hit the $350 million mark worldwide

According to Luiz Fernando’s latest reports on X, Hoppers experienced a significant drop at the overseas box office this weekend, driven by The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. It collected $12.4 million across 51 international markets in its 5th weekend, bringing its overseas cume to $182.6 million. Allied to the domestic total of $149.6 million, the worldwide collection has hit $332.2 million.

Latest worldwide collection breakdown of Hoppers

Domestic – $149.6 million

International – $182.6 million

Worldwide – $332.2 million

On track to beat The Wild Robot worldwide

The Wild Robot is one of the most notable original animations released in recent years. It grossed $334.5 million worldwide. Hoppers is less than $3 million away from surpassing The Wild Robot’s global haul. The Pixar original animation, released on March 6, is eyeing a global run of $400 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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