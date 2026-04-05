Send Help, directed by Sam Raimi, has almost run its course and is preparing to end its North American theatrical run. The film has beaten 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, but will it beat its predecessor, 28 Years Later? With intense competition and multiple new releases, all eyes are on whether the survival thriller can break through. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Sam Raimi-helmed film features Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien in the leading roles. It received positive reviews from critics and is considered a box-office success. It is one of the highest-grossing horror films of the year. Meanwhile, 28 Years Later also did well at the box office, and people were very excited about it last year.

How much has Send Help earned so far at the domestic box office?

According to Box Office Mojo, Send Help collected $70k on its 9th three-day weekend at the box office in North America. It lost 277 theaters last week and another 88 screens this Thursday. It is running on only 35 screens in North America. The film collected $8k on its 10th Friday at the box office in North America, declining by 63.3% from last Friday. After 64 days, the film has reached $64.7 million at the domestic box office.

Can it surpass the domestic haul of 28 Years Later?

28 Years Later, directed by Danny Boyle, was released in 2025, and the movie generated a lot of buzz. It collected $70.4 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run. Now, Send Help is around $6 million away from surpassing 28 Years Later. However, at this point in its release, Send Help can’t surpass the domestic haul of the 2025 horror flick.

What is the plot of Send Help?

The story follows an employee and her insufferable boss, who are stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash, the only survivors. Forced to set aside their past grievances, the unlikely pair must learn to work together if they hope to survive the harsh conditions and find a way back to civilization. Send Help collected $94.0 million at the worldwide box office and was released on January 30.

Box office summary

Domestic – $64.7 million

International – $29.3 million

Worldwide – $94.0 million

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