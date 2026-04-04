The upcoming sports action drama, Beast, starring Russell Crowe, Daniel MacPherson, and Luke Hemsworth, is slated for a theatrical release in the U.S. on April 10, 2026. Russell Crowe’s last theatrical release was the period psychological thriller Nuremberg (2025), which earned $56.8 million against a relatively modest production budget.

However, his 2024 horror film The Exorcism grossed around $12.6 million worldwide. So, it will be interesting to see how his next release, Beast, performs at the box office. With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at how much the upcoming martial arts film needs to earn to outgross the Academy Award-winning actor’s critically acclaimed boxing drama, Cinderella Man (2005). Read on to find out.

First, let’s take a look at how Cinderella Man performed at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Cinderella Man – Box Office Summary

North America: $61.6 million

International: $46.9 million

Worldwide: $108.5 million

Based on these figures, Beast would need to earn at least $108.5 million worldwide to surpass Russell Crowe’s Cinderella Man at the global box office. To achieve that target, the martial arts drama will likely need a domestic opening similar to Cinderella Man’s $18.3 million North American debut, along with strong support from international markets.

Beyond its opening weekend, the film will need to demonstrate consistent weekday holds for at least the first three to four weeks of its theatrical run to challenge the worldwide total of the well-received 2005 boxing drama. However, its box office prospects could be affected by competition from recent releases like Project Hail Mary and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, as well as the romantic comedy You, Me & Tuscany, which is set to release in the U.S. on the same day as Beast. It remains to be seen if Beast can finally outgross Cinderella Man worldwide.

What’s The Plot of Beast?

After years of being away from the cage, a former MMA fighter is pulled back into the brutal world when his younger brother is put in danger. He reunites with the coach who once shaped his career, and prepares for one last fight against a powerful champion who is hellbent on destroying his legacy.

Beast – Official Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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