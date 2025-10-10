Chris Hemsworth and Liam Hemsworth are two popular actors in Hollywood, and they also have an older brother, Luke Hemsworth, but for now, we are keeping him out of this calculation. They have worked in the industry for years, earning fame and popularity. Chris is known for his MCU role, while Liam gained fame from The Hunger Games franchise. As of 2025, their net worths reflect not only their box office hits but also lucrative endorsements, real estate investments, and entrepreneurial ventures, making the Hemsworth brothers a fascinating comparison in both fame and fortune, but who is winning? Scroll below to find out.

Liam Hemsworth’s Net Worth 2025

Liam started young, appearing in the soap opera Neighbours and the children’s TV series The Elephant Princess. He gained recognition with The Last Song. The actor gained global fame as Gale Hawthorne in The Hunger Games franchise. Liam has built a diverse film career, starring in movies like Empire State, Paranoia, The Dressmaker, Independence Day: Resurgence, and even making a cameo in The Muppets, amassing an impressive fortune along the way.

Liam Hemsworth has also replaced Henry Cavill from The Witcher series, and the latest season is all set to premiere on Netflix soon. Liam’s earnings are mostly from his acting stints and brand deals. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Liam’s estimated net worth is $25 million.

Chris Hemsworth’s net worth in 2025

Chris Hemsworth became a household name as Thor Odinson in the MCU. His earnings include film salaries, streaming exclusive releases like Extraction, Marvel royalties and bonuses, endorsements, co-owning the wellness app Centr, and real estate holdings in Byron Bay and Malibu. He is still part of the MCU and will appear as the God of Thunder in Avengers: Doomsday.

Chris reportedly took home $150K for the first Thor movie, and for Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film, he earned an estimated $20 million. Chris Hemsworth has focused his real estate investments mainly in Australia. He bought a Malibu home in 2013 for $4.8 million from Paul Hogan and sold it in 2016 for $7 million. His most notable property is his Byron Bay mansion, for which he and Elsa Pataky bought the land in 2014 for $7 million and spent $15–18 million building. The 4-acre estate, now valued at $30 million, features a 160-foot rooftop infinity pool, a two-lane bowling alley, and extensive solar panels.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the estimated fortune of the MCU star in 2025 is an impressive $130 million.

Chris Hemsworth Vs Liam Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth and Liam Hemsworth are building their own empire in Hollywood on their own. However, Liam has a long way to go if he wishes to catch up to Chris’ fantastic net worth. Reportedly, Chris’ net worth is 420% higher than Liam’s. In numbers, the God of Thunder is $105 million ahead of The Witcher’s $25 modest fortune, and it is all because of the MCU. Things could have been different had Liam landed in the MCU role as they both auditioned. Liam was one of the top contenders for the role of Thor, but then the auditions were reopened, and ultimately, Chris got it.

